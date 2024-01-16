One of Japan’s smallest and lightest: Infineon GaN solutions enable new vehicle-to-everything (V2X) charging systems by OMRON Social Solutions

The global semiconductor manufacturer and leader in power systems and IoT Infineon Technologies AG announced its partnership with OMRON Social Solutions Co. Ltd., a pioneering company in social systems technology

The global semiconductor manufacturer and leader in power systems and IoT Infineon Technologies AG announced its partnership with OMRON Social Solutions Co. Ltd., a pioneering company in social systems technology. Combining Infineon’s first-class gallium nitride (GaN) based power solutions with the innovative circuit topology and control technology of OMRON now enables one of Japan’s smallest and lightest vehicle-to-everything (V2X) charging systems by OMRON Social Solutions. This partnership will further drive innovation towards wide bandgap materials in power supplies, help to accelerate the transition to renewable energies, a smarter grid, and the adoption of electric vehicles, while fostering decarbonization and digitalization.

For the V2X system, KPEP-A series, Infineon’s CoolGaN™ technology is utilized combined with a unique control technology. OMRON Social Solutions has upgraded its EV charger and discharger system now allowing for bi-directional charging and discharging paths between renewable energy sources, the grid, and EV batteries. The KPEP-A series is one of the smallest and lightest[1] multi-V2X systems in Japan with a 60% reduction in size and weight compared to similar conventional charger and discharger designs yet providing a charging capability of 6 kW. With the integration of Infineon’s CoolGaN solution, the power efficiency of the V2X systems has increased by more than 10% at light load and around 4% at rated load. By improving efficiency and a reduction in size and weight, the new system allows easier installation and maintenance while enabling more elegant designs and offering a wider range of options for installation locations.

“We are thrilled to partner with OMRON Social Solutions as our CoolGaN based solutions directly contribute to speed up the transition to renewable energies which reduces CO2 emissions and drives decarbonization,” said Adam White, Division President Power & Sensor Systems at Infineon. “It will also make charging of electric vehicles easier and more convenient for consumers, helping to overcome one of the biggest barriers to EV adoption.”

Atsushi Sasawaki, Managing Executive Officer and Senior General Manager for Energy Solutions Business of OMRON Social Solutions said: “Having access to a broad portfolio of WBG solutions significantly increases the functionality, performance and quality of our products. With Infineon, we get the best-in-class application know-how for creating new and improved charging and discharging systems, providing a high level of satisfaction for our customers and end-users. We look forward to further developing GaN- and SiC-based power solutions together with Infineon to help drive renewable energy and electric vehicles.”

Wide bandgap semiconductors made of silicon carbide and gallium nitride differ significantly from conventional semiconductors as they allow for greater power efficiency, smaller size, lighter weight, and lower overall cost. Infineon offers the broadest product and technology portfolio including silicon, silicon carbide and gallium-nitride-based devices. As the leading power supplier with more than two decades of heritage in SiC and GaN technology development, Infineon caters to the need for smarter, more efficient energy generation, transmission, and consumption.

SOURCE: Infineon