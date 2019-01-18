One every nine minutes – 60,000 electric cars registered in 2018 marking 7th consecutive year of growth

UK electric car registrations continue to set records, as latest figures place the total number of new 100% electric and plug-in hybrid cars registered last year at 59,911, making it the most successful year for electric cars to date. That equates to one new electric car registration every nine minutes in the UK. The total also means the market grew by 19% compared to 2017.

The end-of-year figure marks a continued trend of consumers and businesses switching to ultra-low emission vehicles. The fourth quarter of the year saw a further 15,057 plug-in cars registered between October and December in 2018.

Once again, plug-in hybrids accounted for the bulk of the market, with 74% of registrations, however pure electric cars also saw a significant boost in 2018, up 14% on the previous year. This takes the number of 100% electric and plug-in hybrid cars registered in the UK to date to 196,343.

From a regional perspective, the South East saw the highest demand across the nation, with 21,383 vehicles registered – a 24% increase on 2017. Other leading regions include the West Midlands (8,601), South West (8,354), East Anglia (5,672), and Yorkshire and the Humber (5,344), making up the top five British regions for electric car uptake this year.

2018 has been the seventh consecutive year of growth for the electric car market, thanks to the increasing number of models available for consumers and businesses alike, as well as a trend for consumers making more sustainable choices. In fact, recent research by Go Ultra Low found that nearly a fifth (18%) of Brits would like to make the switch to an electric vehicle in 20191.



SOURCE: Go Ultra Low