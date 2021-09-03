On the road with the sun: Webasto solar roofs

Webasto is a pioneer for solar roofs in vehicles. The first solar roof was installed in an Audi 80 Coupé in 1989. Since then, the supplier has consistently relied on the technology and is once again making it a topic at the IAA 2021

Solar technology is changing and Webasto is on board. The global automotive supplier is currently equipping a South Korean manufacturer’s various models with its solar roofs, and interest in the sustainable technology is growing.

For electric and hybrid vehicles, solar energy is a smart solution because it charges the battery, and solar power can be used directly for electric driving. Today’s efficient solar cells produce significantly more electricity, which can charge the traction battery via intelligent battery management. As a result, the alternator is relieved, and fuel consumption is reduced. The carbon dioxide savings potential of solar roofs is also impressive. A gasoline engine emits an average of 3.8 g/km less carbon dioxide while a diesel vehicle around 2.65 g/km when a solar roof is on board for battery charging. This means that the solar roof is currently considered one of the most efficient eco-innovations on the market.

Experts from Webasto, the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar and Energy Systems ISE, and the Sono Motors GmbH will be talking about the potential of solar power and its automotive future during a roundtable discussion, “Solar Energy in Electromobility – Potentials and Limits,” on September 8, 1-1:30 p.m. at the Webasto booth (Odeonsplatz, OP 430) and on the Webasto Group’s LinkedIn channel on September 9 at 5 p.m.

SOURCE: Webasto