On the fast track: BASF Coatings and Koch International rely on electric trucks for long-distance transport

Testing phase successfully completed with over 10,000 test kilometers

BASF Coatings, a leading partner for innovative surface solutions, and Koch International, an international logistics service provider based in Osnabrück, have successfully tested the use of electric trucks for long distances and have now implemented this sustainable transport solution for BASF Coatings in long-distance transport. The efforts are part of the chemical company’s comprehensive sustainability approach to focus on innovative solutions for a sustainable future along the entire value chain.

Preliminary tests and the resulting data provided the foundation for this decision. During the vehicle selection process, particular attention was given to the design for long-distance transport and equipping the vehicles with state-of-the-art technology. Over the course of the testing phase, more than 10,000 km were covered while transporting over 2,000 tons of cargo. The testing was conducted over a period of four weeks. The final analysis and evaluation included factors such as range, charging times, and energy consumption.

Less energy, less CO 2 , less cost

During the testing period, it was shown that the average energy consumption of the electric truck resulted in a CO 2 reduction of 45% compared to a diesel truck. Additionally, the energy requirement was significantly lower than that of comparable diesel variants. Beyond the efficiency and ecological advantages, economic benefits were also realized in terms of operating costs. The identified efficiency advantages were further improved after entering the implementation phase.

“The results of our pioneering test between our three German locations for long distances clearly demonstrated that electric trucks represent a promising solution along our entire value chain and that operational handling is already possible today. With further developments regarding charging infrastructure and truck technology, it is only logical that we have adopted this practice into regular operation and can thus already reduce CO 2 emissions in plant-to-plant transport,” says Victor Kaupe, Head of Regional Transport Management & Logistics EMEA at BASF Coatings. “The existing data, particularly concerning the range and energy consumption of the electric trucks, is convincing. The vehicles thus make a significant contribution to sustainability – both for us and our partners. The results strengthen our commitment to the continuous integration of electric vehicles into our fleet,” adds Peter Hayn, Team Lead Fleet Management at Koch International.

Both companies plan to build on the positive results. This includes the deployment of more trucks, the integration of additional European locations, and the expansion of charging infrastructures at these locations.

“Sustainability is a central component of BASF Coatings’ corporate philosophy. We develop environmentally friendly products and processes and implement sustainable practices in our businesses. Together with our partners like Koch International, we take responsibility and develop innovative technologies and solutions that reduce energy consumption and CO 2 emissions,” emphasizes Dr. Markus Piepenbrink, Head of Sustainability at BASF Coatings.

SOURCE: BASF