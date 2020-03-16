ON Semiconductor receives IoT star award for the Most Influential IoT Sensor Company of 2019

ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON), driving energy efficient innovations, announced that it has once again been recognized by China’s IoT Industry Application Alliance for its innovation and excellence in sensor technologies enabling the IoT.

The IoT Star Awards – celebrating its 12th year of awarding excellence in IoT technologies – recognized ON Semiconductor as one of the Most Influential IoT Sensor companies of 2019 for its market leadership and advanced technologies in sensor solutions for IoT applications. More than 800 judges considered nearly 400 enterprises from the IoT industry for the awards this year.

“We are delighted to receive this award, having introduced several sensing solutions recently that are already making a significant and positive impact on the IoT,” said Wiren Perera who heads IoT at ON Semiconductor. “ON Semiconductor is committed to developing and delivering unique enabling solutions, leveraging our more than 40 years of industry experience, market leadership, and technology innovations with over 2,000 patents.”

Sensing solutions from ON Semiconductor include a variety of innovative prototyping platforms such as the RSL10 Solar Cell Multi-Sensor Platform, which entirely uses solar energy for wireless climate control, intrusion detection and asset tracking applications. Imaging solutions from ON Semiconductor include the ARX3A0 ultra-low-power, high-speed rolling shutter sensor that provides superior low-light performance for Intelligent Vision Systems and Artificial Intelligence (AI). For door entry systems, the AR0237 IR image sensor enables depth sensing and continuous video capture. The XGS series of global shutter CMOS image sensors provides a scalable architecture that allows a single camera design to be leveraged into a family of products up to 45 megapixels in resolution for industrial automation, robotics, and smart retail.

“Sensors form the physical interface between the IoT and the living world. Image sensors are becoming increasingly important, as the use of AI and Machine Learning enables devices to perceive the world as we see it,” said Wiren Perera. “Machine vision represents the next step in the evolution of the Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT), which will allow technology to interact with society fully. Image sensors are fundamental to realizing that and ON Semiconductor is at the forefront of image sensor technology, as demonstrated by this industry award.”

Source: ON SEMICONDUCTOR