OmniVision announces automotive image sensor with TheiaCel™ technology now compatible with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon® Digital Chassis™

The OX08D10 Image Sensor with TheiaCel™ Technology Offers Superior Image Quality Regardless of Lighting Conditions and Can Now Be Used with Qualcomm’s Comprehensive Snapdragon® Digital Chassis™ Solutions Spanning All Major Vehicle Domains

OmniVision, a leading global developer of semiconductor solutions, including advanced digital imaging, analog and touch & display technology, announced today that its OX08D10 8‑megapixel (MP) CMOS image sensor with TheiaCel™ technology is now pre-integrated and validated with color tuning on the Snapdragon Ride™ Platform, Snapdragon Ride™ Flex System-on-Chip (SoC) and Snapdragon® Cockpit Platform from Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. for next-generation advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled connected digital cockpits.

“Customers utilizing Snapdragon Digital Chassis solutions will have the ability to pair our recently launched OX08D10 image sensor to their systems to enable industry-leading high dynamic range (HDR), LED flicker mitigation (LFM) and low-light sensitivity for high-resolution advanced driver assistance systems,” said Dr. Paul Wu, head of automotive product marketing, OmniVision. “This is particularly exciting because the OX08D10 is the first image sensor in the industry to feature our new TheiaCel™ technology, which brings a new era to LFM HDR in an easy-to-implement solution that yields dramatic improvements in image quality.”

OmniVision’s OX08D10 image sensor provides automotive OEMs with one device that combines the most important features for ADAS: 8MP resolution, 2.1-micron (µm) TheiaCel™ technology that achieves a wider dynamic range, industry-leading low-light performance, LED flicker mitigation, compact size and low power consumption.

