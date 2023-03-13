Octopus EV and BYD agree landmark deal as manufacturer launches in the UK

Octopus Electric Vehicles and BYD sign a landmark agreement as brand launches first EV model in the UK, the BYD ATTO 3

Octopus Electric Vehicles, the EV specialist business from the Octopus Energy Group, has agreed a landmark deal with the world’s leading manufacturer of EVs, BYD, as it expands into the UK.

The agreement will see Octopus EV purchase 5,000 new EVs from BYD for UK customers over the next three years – the largest deal of its kind for the EV disruptor to date. The companies will monitor uptake, and have the potential to go beyond this figure.

BYD has named Octopus EV as their preferred salary sacrifice provider, with their full package offering saving drivers 30% or more off the upfront cost of the car – the cheapest way to lease BYD’s EVs.

The initial order will include the BYD ATTO 3, an all-electric SUV, making its debut in the UK in March. The versatile BYD ATTO 3, combining modern aesthetics with an abundance of innovative intelligent technology, is anticipated to have wide appeal for both business and personal customers. The car boasts an impressive 260 mile range and accelerating power to match – reaching 0-62mph in just over 7 seconds.

The ATTO 3 is the latest EV model to be offered by Octopus EV, which now has over 85 cars available to customers – covering every model available in the UK. Its convenient all-in-one salary sacrifice service provides everything drivers need to take the road, including the car, charge point installation and specialist EV energy tariffs. As part of the partnership, Octopus EV will become BYD’s recommended salary sacrifice partner for their business partners in the UK.

Oliver Boots, Chief Commercial Officer at Octopus Electric Vehicles, commented: “When Octopus Electric Vehicles launched, there were only a handful of EVs on the market – we’re now at more than 85 and the figure is rising all the time. Customers have an amazing range of models to choose from, all of which are at the cutting edge of tech and are fun to drive. Being able to partner with BYD as they launch in the UK is a real milestone. They’re a global leader and we’re looking forward to being able to offer our 5* Trustpilot service to customers – accelerating our growth and moving us another step closer to zero emission transport in the UK.”

Michael Shu, General Manager and Managing Director, BYD Europe and International Cooperation Division, said: “We are delighted to enter this cooperation with Octopus EV. This is an exciting new chapter for BYD as we bring our latest products and leading technologies to customers in the UK, as shown in our innovative range of electric passenger cars, starting with the BYD ATTO 3. BYD staunchly believes in partnerships with like minded organisations, and our shared commitment to eMobility and sustainable innovation for a greener future, endorses our mutual aims.”

Octopus Electric Vehicles was launched with a simple mission; to make it easy for drivers to switch to clean, electric transport. The business sits within the wider Octopus Energy Group, which is expanding rapidly having received $900m in funding over the last two years, giving it a valuation of $5bn.

SOURCE: Octopus Electric Vehicles