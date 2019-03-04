Nuance recognized as leader in intelligent customer engagement at 13th Annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service

Nuance Communications, Inc. today announced its products and customer deployments were recognized for innovation and excellence at the 2019 Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Taking home several awards, Nuance, the pioneer and leader in conversational AI, reinforced its unparalleled expertise in delivering customer solutions that meet the needs of today’s enterprises, and drive impactful return on investment.

Nuance and its customers were honored with the following 2019 Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service at the February 22nd gala held in Las Vegas, Nevada:

Nuance and Esurance – Gold, Award for Innovation in Customer Service, Financial Services.

Esurance turned to Nuance to help it drive its customer support and customer acquisition via the Nuance Customer Engagement Platform, which seamlessly combines automated and human-assisted engagements in digital channels. After deployment, live chat generated incremental revenue of $4.4 million in Q3 FY18 and live chat customer satisfaction of 86%+.

Nuance and RBS Group – Silver, Best Return on Customer Service Investment.

RBS Group, which serves 19 million customers across 12 brands, has been working with Nuance to further enhance existing security systems to help mitigate fraudulent activities aimed at its call center, an important customer service channel for the bank. In less than a year’s time, RBS has used the system to screen 18 million inbound calls and the system has helped detect thousands of suspicious calls, matching them to known fraudsters’ voices with a high degree of accuracy.

Nuance Security Suite – Silver, Contact Center Solution New Version.

Nuance’s state-of-the-art biometric security solution for fraud prevention and authentication leverages third generation deep neural networks (DNNs) and advanced AI algorithms to detect anomalies in an interaction. By deploying the solution, enterprises see huge savings by curbing fraud, decreasing call times and increasing customer satisfaction.

The Modern Voice: Nuance’s AI-powered Engine for Conversational Dialog – Silver, New Contact Center Solution.

The Modern Voice experience combines AI‑powered, enterprise-grade speech technologies to enable automated, intelligent, contextual conversations that feel almost human. Foundational to Nuance’s Customer Engagement Platform, the Modern Voice leverages deep neural networks and advanced language science, enabling brands to rapidly design, develop and deploy speech-enabled applications.

Nuance, A5 and Oi – Bronze, IVR or Web Solution, New Version.

Oi tapped Nuance Conversational IVR to improve customer satisfaction rates and comply with government regulations, offering an option to reach an operator/agent for every call in the first menu. After deploying with Nuance, Oi was able to quickly understand what customers were looking for as soon as they called in and get them to the right person, reducing call misrouting by 20% and increasing the automation rate by 50%, all while improving customer satisfaction.

“All of the Stevie Award winners should be very proud of their achievements. Independent professionals around the world have agreed that their accomplishments are worthy of public recognition,” said Stevie Awards President and founder, Michael Gallagher.

“No matter the industry, impeccable customer care is at the heart of every successful company,” said Robert Weideman, executive vice president and general manager, Enterprise Division, Nuance. “Our valued customers who have set the gold standard in implementing our AI solutions, have achieved this and so much more—and in doing so, shine a spotlight on the power of our technology. We are proud to be recognized for our approach to innovation and customer ROI.”

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world’s top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. More than 2,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes, in virtually every industry, in 45 nations were evaluated in this year’s competition. Finalists were determined by the average scores of more than 150 professionals worldwide in seven specialized judging committees.

Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of Stevie winners in all categories are available at www.stevieawards.com/sales.

