Novelis expands aluminium recycling in the automotive industry

Novelis Inc., the world leader in aluminium rolling and recycling, today announced it has established a recycling system with one of its automotive customers in Lower Bavaria, Germany.

Since the beginning of 2019, Novelis has been bringing automotive aluminium scrap from BMW Group’s Dingolfing production plant back to its facilities to be recycled. Due to the efficient alloy separation process, the production scrap can be transformed back into the same high-quality products without any loss of quality – over and over again, because aluminium can be recycled infinitely. Novelis also operates closed-loop systems with Ford Motor Company, Jaguar Land Rover, Volvo and others.

During the recycling process, the aluminium scrap is remelted, alloyed and pressed into ingots. The ingots are then further processed into aluminium sheet at Novelis’ production plants before being sent to customers for production. Recycling aluminium produces 95 percent less greenhouse gas emissions than primary aluminium. The new recycling model thus enables savings of around 120,000 tons (or 95%) of CO 2 emissions.

The CO 2 emissions savings significantly reduces not only Novelis’, but also its customers’ environmental impact, and drives the development of innovative and sustainable products and processes. Novelis works closely with its partners to conserve natural resources, avoid environmental pollution, and assume social responsibility in order to deliver on its purpose to shape a sustainable world together.

“Sustainability is at the core of our business, and that is also true for many of our customers, which is why we are partnering to to create a sustainable supply chain that preserves the value of aluminium, reduces greenhouse gases and ultimately increases the profitability for our customers,” says Michael Hahne, Vice President Automotive, Novelis Europe.

Over the last few years, Novelis has developed new alloys that can be easily recycled, which has increased the recycled content in its products from 33 percent in 2011 to now 61 percent worldwide across all business units. The company is committed to reduce its dependence on primary aluminium by creating a more efficient and sustainable business model.

Source: NOVELIS