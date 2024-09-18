Notification of completion of share repurchase and number of shares of treasury stock to be cancelled

Mitsubishi Corporation hereby announces the completion of its share repurchase pursuant to Article 156 of the Companies Act of Japan

Mitsubishi Corporation (MC) hereby announces the completion of its share repurchase pursuant to Article 156 of the Companies Act of Japan as applied pursuant to Paragraph 3, Article 165 of the same act, as well as the total number of shares of treasury stock to be cancelled in accordance with Article 178 of the same act. These resolutions were reached at the meeting of MC’s Board of Directors held on February 6, 2024. Details are described below.

Share repurchases from September 1, 2024 to September 17, 2024

(1). Class of shares repurchased: Common stock (2). Aggregate repurchased amount: 50,000,912,900 yen (3). Total number of shares repurchased: 17,334,600 shares (4). Period of repurchases: From September 1, 2024 to September 17, 2024 (5). Method of repurchases: Purchased on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

Results of the Share Repurchases:

(1). Class of shares repurchased Common stock (2). Aggregate repurchased amount 499,999,765,400 yen (3). Total number of shares repurchased 156,627,000 shares (4). Period of repurchases From February 7, 2024 to September 17, 2024 (5). Method of repurchases Purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

Details of the Cancellation of Treasury Stock:

(1). Class of shares to be cancelled Common Stock (2). Number of shares to be cancelled 156,627,000 shares (3.7% of the total number of shares outstanding) (3). Number of shares outstanding after the cancellation 4,022,391,153 shares (4). Date of cancellation October 31, 2024

(References)

Details of share repurchase resolved at the meeting of MC’s Board of Directors held on February 6, 2024:

(1). Class of shares to be repurchased Common stock (2). Aggregate repurchase amount Up to 500 billion yen (Represents about 5% of the total number of outstanding shares (excluding treasury stock) based on the closing price on February 5, 2024) (3). Total number of shares to be repurchased Up to 417 million shares (Represents up to 10% of the total number of outstanding shares (excluding treasury stock)) (4). Planned period for repurchase From February 7, 2024 to September 30, 2024 (5). Method of repurchases Purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

Details of cancellation of shares of treasury stock resolved at the meeting of MC’s Board of Directors held on February 6, 2024:

(1). Class of shares to be cancelled Common Stock (2). Number of shares to be cancelled All shares repurchased (3). Date of cancellation October 31, 2024

