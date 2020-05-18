Home/News Releases/Automakers News Releases/ Daihatsu: Notice regarding the operation of domestic plants (as of May 18)

Daihatsu: Notice regarding the operation of domestic plants (as of May 18) Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. will temporarily suspend production at the following vehicle production line, as it is expected to affect the delivery of some overseas procurement parts and the situation of vehicle demands due to the global spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.