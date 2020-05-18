Daihatsu: Notice regarding the operation of domestic plants (as of May 18)

Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. will temporarily suspend production at the following vehicle production line, as it is expected to affect the delivery of some overseas procurement parts and the situation of vehicle demands due to the global spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
|
Plant
|
Head Office (Ikeda) Plant
|
Date
|
June 4-5, 11-12, 18-19, 25-26
|
Main Products Model
|
Thor/Roomy/Tank/Justy, Boon/Passo, Copen
|
Plant
|
Kyoto Plant
|
Date
|
June 5, 12, 19, 26
|
Main Products Model
|
Probox/Succeed, Move Canbus
|
Plant
|
Daihatsu Motor Kyushu Co., Ltd. Oita (Nakatsu) Plant No.1
|
Date
|
June 4-5, 11-12
|
Main Products Model
|
Hijet Cargo, Hijet Truck, Atrai Wagon, Hijet Caddie, Tanto, Wake
|
Plant
|
Daihatsu Motor Kyushu Co., Ltd. Oita (Nakatsu) Plant No.2
|
Date
|
June 5,12
|
Main Products Model
|
Mira e:S, Mira Tocot, Move, Cast
Other plants and date will be operated, however, production will be adjusted based on the situation of parts procurement from overseas and vehicle demand.
SOURCE: DAIHATSU