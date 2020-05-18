Daihatsu: Notice regarding the operation of domestic plants (as of May 18)

Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. will temporarily suspend production at the following vehicle production line, as it is expected to affect the delivery of some overseas procurement parts and the situation of vehicle demands due to the global spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

   May 18th, 2020

Plant

Head Office (Ikeda) Plant

Date

June 4-5, 11-12, 18-19, 25-26

Main Products Model

Thor/Roomy/Tank/Justy, Boon/Passo, Copen

Plant

 page1image2078961184

Kyoto Plant

Date

June 5, 12, 19, 26

Main Products Model

Probox/Succeed, Move Canbus

Plant

Daihatsu Motor Kyushu Co., Ltd. Oita (Nakatsu) Plant No.1

Date

June 4-5, 11-12

Main Products Model

Hijet Cargo, Hijet Truck, Atrai Wagon, Hijet Caddie, Tanto, Wake

Plant

Daihatsu Motor Kyushu Co., Ltd. Oita (Nakatsu) Plant No.2

Date

June 5,12

Main Products Model

Mira e:S, Mira Tocot, Move, Cast

Other plants and date will be operated, however, production will be adjusted based on the situation of parts procurement from overseas and vehicle demand.

SOURCE: DAIHATSU

