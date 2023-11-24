Notice concerning completion of change to sub-subsidiary, etc. of subsidiary, etc. (change of Suzuki Motor Gujarat Private Limited, an Indian subsidiary, to a sub-subsidiary)

Suzuki Motor Corporation (the “Company”) announces that the transfer of shares of Suzuki Motor Gujarat Private Limited, a subsidiary of the Company to Maruti Suzuki India Limited, a consolidated subsidiary of the Company (“MSIL”) and subscription of shares of MSIL by the Company as consideration for such transfer (12,322,514 shares at a price of INR 10,420.85 per share) as announced in the announcement titled “Notice regarding the Consideration to be Acquired by Suzuki Motor Corporation in relation to Change to Sub-Subsidiary, etc. of Subsidiary, etc. (change of Suzuki Motor Gujarat Private Limited, an Indian subsidiary, to a sub-subsidiary) (approval of subscription of shares to be issued on a preferential allotment basis)” dated October 17, 2023 was completed today. As a result, the number and ratio of shares held by the Company in MSIL is as follows.

Before completion After completion Number of shares held Holding ratio Number of shares held Holding ratio 170,628,962 56.48% 182,951,476 58.19%

