Notice concerning completion of change to sub-subsidiary, etc. of subsidiary, etc. (change of Suzuki Motor Gujarat Private Limited, an Indian subsidiary, to a sub-subsidiary)

Suzuki Motor Corporation (the “Company”) announces that the transfer of shares of Suzuki Motor Gujarat Private Limited, a subsidiary of the Company to Maruti Suzuki India Limited, a consolidated subsidiary of the Company (“MSIL”) and subscription of shares of MSIL by the Company as consideration for such transfer (12,322,514 shares at a price of INR 10,420.85 per share) as announced in the announcement titled “Notice regarding the Consideration to be Acquired by Suzuki Motor Corporation in relation to Change to Sub-Subsidiary, etc. of Subsidiary, etc. (change of Suzuki Motor Gujarat Private Limited, an Indian subsidiary, to a sub-subsidiary) (approval of subscription of shares to be issued on a preferential allotment basis)” dated October 17, 2023 was completed today. As a result, the number and ratio of shares held by the Company in MSIL is as follows.
|Before completion
|After completion
|Number of shares held
|Holding ratio
|Number of shares held
|Holding ratio
|170,628,962
|56.48%
|182,951,476
|58.19%
