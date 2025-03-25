Nokian Tyres to streamline its logistics and supply chain by expanding its logistics center in Nokia, Finland

Nokian Tyres is expanding its logistics center which is serving the Finnish factory in Nokia by building a modern and cost-effective warehouse for passenger car tires

Nokian Tyres is expanding its logistics center which is serving the Finnish factory in Nokia by building a modern and cost-effective warehouse for passenger car tires. This project enables Nokian Tyres to centralize warehouses, which are currently located in different parts of Finland, to Nokia. The aim of the project is to support Nokian Tyres’ competitiveness by improving the efficiency and delivery reliability of the Finnish factory.

The new property will be designed and built in accordance with the objectives of LEED environmental certification, and additionally the centralization of warehouses will reduce CO2 emissions from logistics in Finland.

The new property is financed by SEB Leasing Oy. Nokian Tyres will lease the property and warehouse automation with a long-term lease agreement.

The expansion will be completed by the end of 2027 on a plot owned by Nokian Tyres adjacent to the current logistics center in Nokia, Finland.

All passenger car tires manufactured at the Finnish factory will be placed in the new highly automated warehouse before they are delivered to customers in different parts of the world.

According to the plan, also raw materials and in the Finnish factory manufactured heavy tires will be later moved to the expanded logistics center.

“The modern logistics center will enable efficient operation of the Finnish factory and reduce transports between the factory and warehouses as logistics operations are centralized in Nokia, Finland. In addition, the new warehouse will improve the safety and quality of warehouse operations,” says Miikka Kunnari, Head of Global Logistics at Nokian Tyres.

SOURCE: Nokian Tyres