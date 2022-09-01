Nissan welcomes Massimiliano Messina as Senior Vice President, Finance and Information Technology

As of today, Massimiliano Messina (Max) begins his new role as Senior Vice President, Finance and Information Technology in the Nissan Africa, Middle-East, India, Europe and Oceania (AMIEO) region.

As an expert in the sector, with more than 25 years’ experience in regional and global positions at companies including GM, Chevrolet and Cadillac Europe, Messina brings a fresh perspective to Nissan. Drawing on his breadth of experience in business strategy in the rapidly evolving automotive industry, Messina will take the helm on all financial activities for Nissan in the AMIEO region. He will play a key role in guiding the region’s business goals and future plans, including supporting the business transformation and electrification of the sales mix by the end of 2023. A crucial objective will be to take part in the ongoing financial and fiscal consolidation of AMIEO as one region with its six sub-areas (Europe West, Europe East, Africa, India, Middle East and Oceania). Messina will also aim to deliver an enhanced information system for the organisation and work with his team to devise more advanced digital end-to-end solutions that provide speed, accuracy and efficiency to Nissan customers across various functions.

Messina said: “This is such an exciting time to be joining Nissan. There is a lot to look forward to, new vehicles are being launched within the region and activities to realise Ambition 2030 are ramping up. With its product variety, cultural diversity and wide-ranging opportunities, the AMIEO region plays a crucial role in the Nissan global business plan and I am very humbled to play my part.”

Messina succeeds George Leondis, who is promoted to the global role of Corporate Vice President, Product, Research & Development and Monozukuri Control, based in Yokohama, Japan. Messina reports to AMIEO Chairperson, Guillaume Cartier, and is based in Montigny-le-Bretonneux, France.

Guillaume Cartier, AMIEO Region Chairperson, said: “We continue to strengthen the organisation in the Nissan AMIEO region as we near the completion of our Nissan NEXT plan and move towards our Ambition 2030 vision of becoming a truly sustainable company, driving towards a cleaner, safer, and more inclusive world.

“With his wealth of expertise and unrivalled experience, Max is a fantastic addition to the leadership team at Nissan. Under his direction and stewardship, Max will focus on optimising shareholder value and I look forward to working with him to drive our region’s success.”

SOURCE: Nissan