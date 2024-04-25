Nissan unveils four NEV concepts at Beijing motor show

Today at Auto China 2024 under the theme of “A new Nissan for a new era in China,” Nissan unveiled four new energy vehicle (NEV) concepts and showcased a strong lineup of electrified models, underscoring its latest achievements and future direction in electrification

Today at Auto China 2024 under the theme of “A new Nissan for a new era in China,” Nissan unveiled four new energy vehicle (NEV) concepts and showcased a strong lineup of electrified models, underscoring its latest achievements and future direction in electrification. Nissan also announced that it will launch one more NEV in the market than previously disclosed, bringing the total of the planned vehicle launches to five by fiscal year 2026.

Nissan President and Chief Executive Officer Makoto Uchida said: “To achieve sustainable growth in the rapidly changing Chinese market, Nissan is committed to a China-tailored strategy as we announced in our new business plan, ‘The Arc’. Starting with new energy vehicles to be based on the concepts unveiled today, Nissan will build a balanced product portfolio of diverse and competitive new models. Our aim will be to provide a more exciting mobility experience to all customers in China.”

Unveiled models

The four NEV concept models unveiled, two EVs and two plug-in hybrids, are a joint effort with local partner Dong Feng and aimed to better address the future mobility needs of customers in China.

The Nissan Epoch Concept is an EV sedan for urban and suburban go-getters who wish to enhance their lifestyles with design and technologies. The concept has an AI-expanded Internet of Things, and its virtual personal assistant makes life easier and more comfortable through communication that recognizes emotions.

The Nissan Epic Concept is an EV SUV perfectly suited for adventurous city couples who explore on weekends, with autonomous driving for both the city and on highways. The vehicle can function as a mobile power source, with electricity to power equipment, campsites or parties. Meanwhile, its on-board technologies support and create a relaxing atmosphere.

The Nissan Era Concept is a plug-in hybrid SUV that supports urban lifestyles and is well suited to young businesspeople who treat their car as a second home. With an interconnected entertainment system and zero-gravity seats, its advanced e-4ORCE all-wheel control and active air suspension provide both a comfortable and confident drive.

The Nissan Evo Concept plug-in hybrid sedan is perfect for weekend getaways and creating special moments for the whole family. In addition to its advanced driver support and safety functions, its AI-enhanced virtual personal assistant helps properly deliver the intended drive and journey.

Display models

The Nissan Hyper Force concept and Nissan Hyper Punk concept, which premiered at the Japan Mobility Show in Tokyo last October, were shown for the first time in China.

The Nissan Hyper Force Concept is designed to deliver the ultimate in driving pleasure while offering high environmental performance and comfort for daily use. It’s designed for racing enthusiasts and gamers who crave the adrenaline rush of the racetrack, but also are eco-conscious.

The Nissan Hyper Punk concept, displayed digitally, is aimed to inspire self-expression in both the virtual and physical worlds. With AI and headrest biosensors, the concept can detect the driver’s mood and automatically select the right music and lighting, thus boosting energy and creativity.

Further showcasing Nissan’s expertise in electrification, the displayed Formula E Gen3 race car proudly represents the Nissan Formula E team’s participation in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, bringing the excitement of all-electric driving to more enthusiasts and customers.

China strategy

Nissan’s strategy is based on its motto, “In China, for China”, with a focus on corporate value and overall competitiveness in the Chinese market. To further amplify its presence, Nissan unveiled a new brand campaign, “Excitement by Ni”, which embodies the company’s commitment to innovation and enriching people’s lives. In China, consumers are embracing new lifestyles and mobility solutions fueled by intelligent, electric-driven innovations. Through the new campaign, Nissan aims to lead in exciting lives and fulfilling the personalized mobility experiences of customers.

Nissan also announced that it will partner with leading companies in the areas of intelligence to bring exciting intelligence system and AI-based services to customers in China and beyond.

With intense changes in the China market, under its corporate purpose of “Driving innovation to enrich people’s lives,” Nissan is accelerating its intelligence and electrification transformation and collaborating with local partners to deliver exciting future mobility experiences.

SOURCE: Nissan