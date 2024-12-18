Nissan to continue offering first generation Kicks S grade as Kicks Play

The 2024 Nissan Kicks will be carried over for 2025 under the new name Kicks Play

The 2024 Nissan Kicks will be carried over for 2025 under the new name Kicks Play, offering customers an additional entry to the CUV market that suits their needs. Available alongside the all-new 2025 Nissan Kicks, Kicks Play will go on sale early 2025 with a starting Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP)1 of $21,520.

Stylish, equipped for effortless connectivity and touting best-in-class fuel economy2, Kicks Play will be available exclusively in the S grade.

2025 Kicks Play boasts a compelling level of standard equipment, including Nissan Safety Shield 3603, cruise control, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, three USB ports (one front, two rear charge-only), Easy-Fill Tire Alert, 16-inch wheels and a convenient 60/40 split-folding rear seat.

Kicks Play will have Nissan Maintenance Care4, which provides up to 3 oil changes for the first 2 years/24,000 miles (whichever occurs first).

Model MSRP Kicks Play $21,520

Destination and handling $1,390.

For full details on the features included on Kicks Play, see the full specification sheet.

