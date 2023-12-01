Nissan Terra wins Best Value PPV Award from TAJA

Nissan Terra recently won the Best Value PPV award at the Thailand Car of the Year 2023 awards ceremony organized by the Thai Automobile and Motorcycle Journalists Association (TAJA)

Nissan Terra recently won the Best Value PPV award at the Thailand Car of the Year 2023 awards ceremony organized by the Thai Automobile and Motorcycle Journalists Association (TAJA). The event took place at The Halls in Bangkok.

This award emphasizes the value of the Nissan Terra, a premium multi-purpose SUV equipped with impressive performance and features. The vehicle prioritizes user comfort and design, featuring advanced safety technology such as the “Nissan 360° Safety Shield” including both active and passive safety functions. Additionally, it supports smartphone connectivity through Apple CarPlay, together with reassuring after-sales service standards provided by Nissan dealers nationwide.

The award highlights Nissan’s commitment to driving innovation that enriches people’s lives by empowering mobility and beyond. With over seven decades of successful business in Thailand, Nissan is dedicated to promoting a cleaner, safer, and more inclusive future.

SOURCE: Nissan