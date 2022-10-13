Nissan Supplier Appreciation event recognizes North American suppliers for commitment to performance and excellence

Nissan held its Regional Supplier Appreciation and Awards event at The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum to celebrate supplier performance

This year, suppliers were recognized for excellence in five categories: Monozukuri Spirit, Aftersales, Sustainability, Diversity and Quality.

Monozukuri Spirit – Awarded to suppliers that embrace the Monozukuri mindset, a cross-functional effort between purchasing, quality, supply chain, manufacturing, logistics, product planning, design, and engineering that encourages a collaborative exchange of improvement ideas between Nissan and its suppliers.

Monozukuri is the Japanese term for ‘manufacturing’. The broader meaning encompasses a synthesis of technological prowess, know-how and spirit of Japan’s manufacturing practices.

Aftersales – Awarded to suppliers that contributed to Aftersales success through key areas of Performance and Commercial achievement.

Sustainability – As a new category this year, suppliers were recognized for achievements in demonstrating sustainable and socially responsible business practices in areas of Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement.

Diversity – Awarded to suppliers that have successfully integrated or expanded opportunities for both certified minority business enterprises (MBEs) and women business enterprises (WBEs).

Quality – Awarded to top quality suppliers in categories of Chassis, Body, Engine & Drive, Electric, Interior & Exterior and Component. Suppliers are selected with input from Supplier Quality Development, Design, Parts Quality Engineering, Purchasing, Total Customer Satisfaction and Supply Chain Management.

“This event honors the exceptional performance, resilience and commitment of our supplier partners,” said Hiroshi Izumiyama, vice president, Purchasing, Nissan Americas. “We congratulate the award recipients – and appreciate the support of all suppliers as we continue our journey, together, towards Nissan Ambition 2030.”

2022 award winners include:

Monozukuri Spirit Adient USA LCC BASF Corporation Cleveland-Cliffs, Inc. North American Lighting

Aftersales Dealer Tire MacAuto USA Inc. Topy America Unipres Mexicana, S.A. de C.V. Fondmetal USA Inducontrol, S.A. DE C.V.

Sustainability Robert Bosch LyondellBasell Kelly Tenneco Umicore Shokubai USA Inc.

Diversity American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc. CB Richard Ellis Martinrea International, Inc. PPG Architectural Finishes, Inc.

Quality Autotek Mexico S.A. de C.V. BorgWarner North American Lighting Mexico Unipres Mexicana, S.A. de C.V. Schaeffler Group Sumitomo Electric Wiring Systems

In addition, regional certificates were distributed to suppliers and finalists in the following categories: Aftersales, Sustainability, Tier II Supplier Diversity, Supplier Quality Master and Regional Quality Finalists.

For more details on the winners, see the awards brochure here.

SOURCE: Nissan