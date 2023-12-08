Nissan: Serena wins COTY Technology Car of the Year award in Japan

Nissan announces today that the Serena minivan won the Technology Car of the Year award as part of 2023-2024 Japan Car of the year awards

Nissan announces today that the Serena minivan won the Technology Car of the Year award as part of 2023-2024 Japan Car of the year awards. The award for the Serena follows that for the Nissan X-Trail won last year.

Below is a summary of the reasons given by the organizer for the award.

Technology Car of the Year

In line with its product pledge, “Serena is more than a thing, it is a memory,” a number of supporting technologies have been highly evaluated. The top-grade model features ProPILOT 2.0, which enables hands-off single-lane driving on highways. The aerodynamics have been meticulously designed to make the Serena resistant to crosswinds, while the 3-cylinder 1.4 liter engine, newly developed for e-POWER, was also highly rated.

