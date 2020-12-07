Nissan Roox named ‘Kei Car of the Year’ in Japan

The all-new Nissan Roox, a minivehicle with a spacious interior and advanced driver assistance technology, was named “Kei Car of the Year” in the 2020-21 Japan Car of the Year competition.

The awards jury also selected the Nissan Kicks SUV, available in Japan exclusively with the e-POWER electrified powertrain, as one of the 10 best cars of the year. The list of the 10 cars was announced in November, after the first selection round.

In selecting the Nissan Roox, the judges cited the car’s driving performance, comfort and advanced technology, including the ProPILOT driver assistance system.

“This highly practical super-height wagon raises the bar for kei cars with its ease of control and amazingly stable on-road performance,” the judges said. “The high quality of the interior and the comfortability of the seats are also impressive.”

Asako Hoshino, executive vice president at Nissan, said: “Nissan is greatly honored to accept the award for Nissan Roox, voted on by the esteemed Japan Car of the Year jury. Following last year’s win for Nissan Dayz, this year’s award for the new Nissan Roox proves the strength of our kei cars and their technologies. This will add to customers’ excitement about kei cars, and it will inspire us to redouble our efforts to appeal to more customers.”

The Roox’s advanced safety technologies include ProPILOT with a new millimeter-wave radar that enables smoother long-distance driving on highways. While classified as a minivehicle, the Roox offers drivability, safety and utility equivalent to that of a standard-size car.

The Nissan Kicks e-POWER offers customers powerful, quiet driving and increased confidence on the road thanks to its electrified powertrain. Adding to the driving enjoyment is the ability to accelerate and decelerate by operating only the accelerator pedal. The Kicks sports an active, futuristic exterior design, with an elegant, roomy interior that offers ample space for passengers and luggage.

