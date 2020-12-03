Nissan Rogue and Versa named 2021 Consumer Guide Automotive Best Buy Award winners

Consumer Guide® yesterday named the all-new 2021 Nissan Rogue and 2021 Nissan Versa as winners of its 2021 Automotive Best Buy Awards, with the Nissan Rogue winning in the Compact Crossover category for the seventh consecutive year and the Nissan Versa winning in the Compact Car category for the second consecutive year.

Editors of Consumer Guide compile Best Buy winners after evaluating more than 150 new vehicles each year. Winning vehicles must distinguish themselves as being “a good dollar value” compared to others in the class, among other metrics. The 2021 Rogue has a starting MSRP of $25,650 with the most standard safety technologies in its class1, while the 2021 Versa has a starting MSRP of $14,930.

For the 2021 model year, Rogue, Nissan’s top-selling model, is all-new and offers expanded standard technology, with Safety Shield 360, a suite of six advanced active safety technologies, standard across the lineup. Nissan’s innovative Intelligent Driver Alertness technology and Rear Door Alert are also standard equipment on all grade levels.

The 2021 Rogue offers a range of available advanced connected technologies to help make life better, easier and more fun, including available wireless Apple CarPlay®, a new wireless smartphone charger, and an upgraded digital display integration featuring three high-tech displays that allow drivers to customize and enhance their driving experience.

Completely redesigned just last year, the 2021 Versa offers an exceptional level of refinement with technology and safety features not usually found in the segment. The 2021 Versa offers the most standard safety technology in its class2, with available Safety Shield 360, as well as Intelligent Driver Alertness and Intelligent Cruise Control.

Inside, the 2021 Versa interior offers room for five with best-in-class front legroom3, in addition to a long list of standard equipment and convenience features, including a 7-inch color display, remote keyless entry and push button start.

SOURCE: Nissan