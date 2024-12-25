Nissan production, sales, and exports for November 2024

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. today announced production, sales, and export figures for November 2024

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. today announced production, sales, and export figures for November 2024.

1. Production

Nov. 2024

(vehicles) Year-on-year

change (%) Jan.- Nov.

2024

(vehicles) Year-on-year

change (%) Jan.- Nov.

2023

(vehicles) Passenger vehicles 54,680 -13.9 549,972 -7.0 591,677 Commercial vehicles 6,551 +27.3 56,364 -14.1 65,652 Production in Japan 61,231 -10.8 606,336 -7.8 657,329 US 33,212 -30.9 493,550 -12.3 563,047 Mexico 60,779 +8.4 636,145 +9.7 579,953 UK 20,667 -32.8 270,756 -9.8 300,020 China 64,990 -26.2 598,212 -13.9 694,440 Others 31,101 +21.3 318,761 -15.2 375,856 Production outside Japan 210,749 -15.2 2,317,424 -7.8 2,513,316 Global production 271,980 -14.3 2,923,760 -7.8 3,170,645

Notes:

1) “Others” represents the combined total of production in markets including Taiwan, Thailand, South Africa, Brazil, India, Egypt, and Argentina (excluding complete knocked-down production).

Global production in November declined 14.3% from a year-earlier.

Production in Japan declined 10.8% from a year-earlier.

Production outside Japan declined 15.2% from a year-earlier.

2. Sales

Nov. 2024

(vehicles) Year-on-year

change (%) Jan.-Nov.

2024

(vehicles) Year-on-year

change (%) Jan.-Nov.

2023

(vehicles) Passenger vehicles 19,623 +1.7 230,116 +0.3 229,420 Commercial vehicles 4,232 +11.1 37,477 -10.4 41,833 Japan (registration) 23,855 +3.2 267,593 -1.3 271,253 Japan (minivehicles) 14,268 -8.8 176,304 +0.5 175,472 Japan (incl. minivehicles) 38,123 -1.6 443,897 -0.6 446,725 US 71,534 +18.3 849,714 +3.0 825,083 Canada 8,060 +8.9 97,557 +14.3 85,379 Mexico 26,019 +16.8 230,884 +6.2 217,439 North America 105,699 +17.1 1,179,145 +4.4 1,129,193 Europe 27,166 -6.1 326,197 +4.2 313,014 China 63,545 -15.1 621,713 -10.5 694,895 Others 44,230 -10.8 485,221 +2.6 472,807 Sales outside Japan 240,640 -1.2 2,612,276 +0.1 2,609,909 Global sales 278,763 -1.3 3,056,173 -0.0 3,056,634

Notes:

1) Japan sales are categorized as passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles based on chassis.

Global sales in November declined 1.3% from a year-earlier.

Sales including minivehicles in Japan declined 1.6% from a year-earlier. Sales of registered vehicles in Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 3.2%. Minivehicle sales in Japan declined 8.8% from a year-earlier.

Sales outside Japan declined 1.2% from a year-earlier.

3. Exports from Japan

Nov. 2024

(vehicles) Year-on-year

change (%) Jan.-Nov.

2024

(vehicles) Year-on-year

change (%) Jan.-Nov.

2023

(vehicles) North America 12,543 -41.3 173,020 -11.0 194,486 Europe 4,344 -57.3 52,148 -2.7 53,600 Others 19,020 +55.0 132,099 -1.5 134,112 Total exports from Japan 35,907 -18.0 357,267 -6.5 382,198

Notes:

1) Exports are the total of complete built-up and complete knocked-down vehicles (based on data from JAMA).

2) Export regions are based on JAMA geographic divisions. (Mexico is included in “Others.”)

Exports from Japan in November declined 18.0% from a year-earlier.

SOURCE: Nissan