Nissan production, sales, and exports for November 2024

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. today announced production, sales, and export figures for November 2024.

1. Production

Nov. 2024
(vehicles)		 Year-on-year
change (%)		 Jan.- Nov.
2024
(vehicles)		 Year-on-year
change (%)		 Jan.- Nov.
2023
(vehicles)
Passenger vehicles 54,680 -13.9 549,972 -7.0 591,677
Commercial vehicles 6,551 +27.3 56,364 -14.1 65,652
Production in Japan 61,231 -10.8 606,336 -7.8 657,329
US 33,212 -30.9 493,550 -12.3 563,047
Mexico 60,779 +8.4 636,145 +9.7 579,953
UK 20,667 -32.8 270,756 -9.8 300,020
China 64,990 -26.2 598,212 -13.9 694,440
Others 31,101 +21.3 318,761 -15.2 375,856
Production outside Japan 210,749 -15.2 2,317,424 -7.8 2,513,316
Global production 271,980 -14.3 2,923,760 -7.8 3,170,645

Notes:
1) “Others” represents the combined total of production in markets including Taiwan, Thailand, South Africa, Brazil, India, Egypt, and Argentina (excluding complete knocked-down production).

  • Global production in November declined 14.3% from a year-earlier.
  • Production in Japan declined 10.8% from a year-earlier.
  • Production outside Japan declined 15.2% from a year-earlier.

2. Sales

Nov. 2024
(vehicles)		 Year-on-year
change (%)		 Jan.-Nov.
2024
(vehicles)		 Year-on-year
change (%)		 Jan.-Nov.
2023
(vehicles)
Passenger vehicles 19,623 +1.7 230,116 +0.3 229,420
Commercial vehicles 4,232 +11.1 37,477 -10.4 41,833
Japan (registration) 23,855 +3.2 267,593 -1.3 271,253
Japan (minivehicles) 14,268 -8.8 176,304 +0.5 175,472
Japan (incl. minivehicles) 38,123 -1.6 443,897 -0.6 446,725
US 71,534 +18.3 849,714 +3.0 825,083
Canada 8,060 +8.9 97,557 +14.3 85,379
Mexico 26,019 +16.8 230,884 +6.2 217,439
North America 105,699 +17.1 1,179,145 +4.4 1,129,193
Europe 27,166 -6.1 326,197 +4.2 313,014
China 63,545 -15.1 621,713 -10.5 694,895
Others 44,230 -10.8 485,221 +2.6 472,807
Sales outside Japan 240,640 -1.2 2,612,276 +0.1 2,609,909
Global sales 278,763 -1.3 3,056,173 -0.0 3,056,634

Notes:
1) Japan sales are categorized as passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles based on chassis.

  • Global sales in November declined 1.3% from a year-earlier.
  • Sales including minivehicles in Japan declined 1.6% from a year-earlier.
    • Sales of registered vehicles in Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 3.2%.
    • Minivehicle sales in Japan declined 8.8% from a year-earlier.
  • Sales outside Japan declined 1.2% from a year-earlier.

3. Exports from Japan

Nov. 2024
(vehicles)		 Year-on-year
change (%)		 Jan.-Nov.
2024
(vehicles)		 Year-on-year
change (%)		 Jan.-Nov.
2023
(vehicles)
North America 12,543 -41.3 173,020 -11.0 194,486
Europe 4,344 -57.3 52,148 -2.7 53,600
Others 19,020 +55.0 132,099 -1.5 134,112
Total exports from Japan 35,907 -18.0 357,267 -6.5 382,198

Notes:
1) Exports are the total of complete built-up and complete knocked-down vehicles (based on data from JAMA).
2) Export regions are based on JAMA geographic divisions. (Mexico is included in “Others.”)

  • Exports from Japan in November declined 18.0% from a year-earlier.

SOURCE: Nissan

