Nissan production, sales, and exports for November 2024

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. today announced production, sales, and export figures for November 2024.
1. Production
|Nov. 2024
(vehicles)
|Year-on-year
change (%)
|Jan.- Nov.
2024
(vehicles)
|Year-on-year
change (%)
|Jan.- Nov.
2023
(vehicles)
|Passenger vehicles
|54,680
|-13.9
|549,972
|-7.0
|591,677
|Commercial vehicles
|6,551
|+27.3
|56,364
|-14.1
|65,652
|Production in Japan
|61,231
|-10.8
|606,336
|-7.8
|657,329
|US
|33,212
|-30.9
|493,550
|-12.3
|563,047
|Mexico
|60,779
|+8.4
|636,145
|+9.7
|579,953
|UK
|20,667
|-32.8
|270,756
|-9.8
|300,020
|China
|64,990
|-26.2
|598,212
|-13.9
|694,440
|Others
|31,101
|+21.3
|318,761
|-15.2
|375,856
|Production outside Japan
|210,749
|-15.2
|2,317,424
|-7.8
|2,513,316
|Global production
|271,980
|-14.3
|2,923,760
|-7.8
|3,170,645
Notes:
1) “Others” represents the combined total of production in markets including Taiwan, Thailand, South Africa, Brazil, India, Egypt, and Argentina (excluding complete knocked-down production).
- Global production in November declined 14.3% from a year-earlier.
- Production in Japan declined 10.8% from a year-earlier.
- Production outside Japan declined 15.2% from a year-earlier.
2. Sales
|Nov. 2024
(vehicles)
|Year-on-year
change (%)
|Jan.-Nov.
2024
(vehicles)
|Year-on-year
change (%)
|Jan.-Nov.
2023
(vehicles)
|Passenger vehicles
|19,623
|+1.7
|230,116
|+0.3
|229,420
|Commercial vehicles
|4,232
|+11.1
|37,477
|-10.4
|41,833
|Japan (registration)
|23,855
|+3.2
|267,593
|-1.3
|271,253
|Japan (minivehicles)
|14,268
|-8.8
|176,304
|+0.5
|175,472
|Japan (incl. minivehicles)
|38,123
|-1.6
|443,897
|-0.6
|446,725
|US
|71,534
|+18.3
|849,714
|+3.0
|825,083
|Canada
|8,060
|+8.9
|97,557
|+14.3
|85,379
|Mexico
|26,019
|+16.8
|230,884
|+6.2
|217,439
|North America
|105,699
|+17.1
|1,179,145
|+4.4
|1,129,193
|Europe
|27,166
|-6.1
|326,197
|+4.2
|313,014
|China
|63,545
|-15.1
|621,713
|-10.5
|694,895
|Others
|44,230
|-10.8
|485,221
|+2.6
|472,807
|Sales outside Japan
|240,640
|-1.2
|2,612,276
|+0.1
|2,609,909
|Global sales
|278,763
|-1.3
|3,056,173
|-0.0
|3,056,634
Notes:
1) Japan sales are categorized as passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles based on chassis.
- Global sales in November declined 1.3% from a year-earlier.
- Sales including minivehicles in Japan declined 1.6% from a year-earlier.
- Sales of registered vehicles in Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 3.2%.
- Minivehicle sales in Japan declined 8.8% from a year-earlier.
- Sales outside Japan declined 1.2% from a year-earlier.
3. Exports from Japan
|Nov. 2024
(vehicles)
|Year-on-year
change (%)
|Jan.-Nov.
2024
(vehicles)
|Year-on-year
change (%)
|Jan.-Nov.
2023
(vehicles)
|North America
|12,543
|-41.3
|173,020
|-11.0
|194,486
|Europe
|4,344
|-57.3
|52,148
|-2.7
|53,600
|Others
|19,020
|+55.0
|132,099
|-1.5
|134,112
|Total exports from Japan
|35,907
|-18.0
|357,267
|-6.5
|382,198
Notes:
1) Exports are the total of complete built-up and complete knocked-down vehicles (based on data from JAMA).
2) Export regions are based on JAMA geographic divisions. (Mexico is included in “Others.”)
- Exports from Japan in November declined 18.0% from a year-earlier.
