Nissan production, sales, and exports for June and first half of 2024

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. today announced production, sales, and export figures for June 2024 and the first half of 2024 (January to June).

1. Production

June 2024
(vehicles)		 Year-on-year
change (%)		 Jan. – June 2024
(vehicles)		 Year-on-year
change (%)		 Jan. – June 2023
(vehicles)
Passenger vehicles 46,474 -16.5 303,102 -0.5 304,668
Commercial vehicles 4,579 -32.0 25,090 -35.2 38,699
Production in Japan 51,053 -18.2 328,192 -4.4 343,367
US 30,353 -27.1 286,553 -4.1 298,683
Mexico 60,471 +0.3 340,358 +12.1 303,627
UK 25,576 -8.7 159,579 +0.6 158,640
China 53,873 -14.8 338,486 -8.1 368,365
Others 25,085 -35.5 160,944 -25.6 216,351
Production outside Japan 195,358 -15.8 1,285,920 -4.4 1,345,666
Global production 246,411 -16.3 1,614,112 -4.4 1,689,033

Notes:
1) “Others” represents the combined total of production in markets including Taiwan, Thailand, South Africa, Brazil, India, Egypt, France, and Argentina (excluding complete knock-down production).
2) China production includes Dongfeng-brand passenger vehicles and light commercial vehicles. Due to the transfer of shares, light commercial vehicles produced by Dongfeng Automotive Company (DFAC) have not been included in Nissan’s production figures from October 2022.

June 2024

  • Global production declined 16.3% from a year earlier.
  • Production in Japan declined 18.2% from a year earlier.
  • Production outside Japan declined 15.8% from a year earlier.

January–June 2024

  • Global production declined 4.4% from a year earlier.
  • Production in Japan declined 4.4% from a year earlier.
  • Production outside Japan declined 4.4% from a year earlier.

2. Sales

June 2024
(vehicles)		 Year-on-year
change (%)		 Jan. – June 2024
(vehicles)		 Year-on-year
change (%)		 Jan. – June 2023
(vehicles)
Passenger vehicles 19,566 -13.5 127,815 -1.2 129,381
Commercial vehicles 2,869 -29.2 19,330 -17.4 23,399
Japan (registration) 22,435 -15.9 147,145 -3.7 152,780
Japan (minivehicles) 13,928 -1.0 98,663 +0.8 97,888
Japan (incl. minivehicles) 36,363 -10.8 245,808 -1.9 250,668
US 81,331 +0.6 489,456 +1.9 480,170
Canada 8,730 +2.4 55,025 +15.2 47,780
Mexico 21,211 +0.6 122,457 +5.8 115,762
North America 111,334 +0.7 667,456 +3.6 644,450
Europe 33,312 +9.8 195,802 +13.3 172,877
China 52,852 -23.6 339,297 -5.4 358,509
Others 41,777 +5.2 263,327 +7.8 244,305
Sales outside Japan 239,275 -4.2 1,465,882 +3.2 1,420,141
Global sales 275,638 -5.1 1,711,690 +2.4 1,670,809

Notes:
1) Japan sales are categorized as passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles based on chassis.
2) China sales figures (excluding commercial vehicles) have been retail since January 2015. Year-on-year percentage change excludes commercial vehicles.
3) China sales include Dongfeng-brand passenger vehicles and light commercial vehicles. Due to the transfer of shares, light commercial vehicles sold by Dongfeng Automotive Company (DFAC) have not been included in Nissan’s sales figures from October 2022.

June 2024

  • Global sales declined 5.1% from a year earlier.
  • Sales including minivehicles in Japan declined 10.8% from a year earlier.
    -　 Sales of registered vehicles in Japan declined 15.9% from a year earlier.
    -　 Minivehicle sales in Japan declined 1.0% from a year earlier.
  • Sales outside Japan declined 4.2% from a year earlier.

January–June 2024

  • Global sales surpassed year-earlier results by 2.4%.
  • Sales including minivehicles in Japan declined 1.9% from a year earlier.
    -　 Sales of registered vehicles in Japan declined 3.7% from a year earlier.
    -　 Minivehicle sales in Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 0.8%.
  • Sales outside Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 3.2%.

3. Exports from Japan

June 2024
(vehicles)		 Year-on-year
change (%)		 Jan. – June 2024
(vehicles)		 Year-on-year
change (%)		 Jan. – June 2023
(vehicles)
North America 15,346 -6.4 99,750 +2.6 97,201
Europe 3,438 -37.4 27,049 +4.4 25,911
Others 11,205 -17.5 66,370 -5.8 70,445
Total exports from Japan 29,989 -15.5 193,169 -0.2 193,557

Notes:
1) Exports are the total of complete built-up and complete knocked-down vehicles (based on data from JAMA).
2) Export regions are based on JAMA geographic divisions. (Mexico is included in “Others.”)

June 2024

  • Exports from Japan declined 15.5% from a year earlier.

January–June 2024

  • Exports declined 0.2% from a year earlier.

SOURCE: Nissan

