Nissan production, sales, and exports for June and first half of 2024

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. today announced production, sales, and export figures for June 2024 and the first half of 2024 (January to June).
1. Production
|June 2024
(vehicles)
|Year-on-year
change (%)
|Jan. – June 2024
(vehicles)
|Year-on-year
change (%)
|Jan. – June 2023
(vehicles)
|Passenger vehicles
|46,474
|-16.5
|303,102
|-0.5
|304,668
|Commercial vehicles
|4,579
|-32.0
|25,090
|-35.2
|38,699
|Production in Japan
|51,053
|-18.2
|328,192
|-4.4
|343,367
|US
|30,353
|-27.1
|286,553
|-4.1
|298,683
|Mexico
|60,471
|+0.3
|340,358
|+12.1
|303,627
|UK
|25,576
|-8.7
|159,579
|+0.6
|158,640
|China
|53,873
|-14.8
|338,486
|-8.1
|368,365
|Others
|25,085
|-35.5
|160,944
|-25.6
|216,351
|Production outside Japan
|195,358
|-15.8
|1,285,920
|-4.4
|1,345,666
|Global production
|246,411
|-16.3
|1,614,112
|-4.4
|1,689,033
Notes:
1) “Others” represents the combined total of production in markets including Taiwan, Thailand, South Africa, Brazil, India, Egypt, France, and Argentina (excluding complete knock-down production).
2) China production includes Dongfeng-brand passenger vehicles and light commercial vehicles. Due to the transfer of shares, light commercial vehicles produced by Dongfeng Automotive Company (DFAC) have not been included in Nissan’s production figures from October 2022.
June 2024
- Global production declined 16.3% from a year earlier.
- Production in Japan declined 18.2% from a year earlier.
- Production outside Japan declined 15.8% from a year earlier.
January–June 2024
- Global production declined 4.4% from a year earlier.
- Production in Japan declined 4.4% from a year earlier.
- Production outside Japan declined 4.4% from a year earlier.
2. Sales
|June 2024
(vehicles)
|Year-on-year
change (%)
|Jan. – June 2024
(vehicles)
|Year-on-year
change (%)
|Jan. – June 2023
(vehicles)
|Passenger vehicles
|19,566
|-13.5
|127,815
|-1.2
|129,381
|Commercial vehicles
|2,869
|-29.2
|19,330
|-17.4
|23,399
|Japan (registration)
|22,435
|-15.9
|147,145
|-3.7
|152,780
|Japan (minivehicles)
|13,928
|-1.0
|98,663
|+0.8
|97,888
|Japan (incl. minivehicles)
|36,363
|-10.8
|245,808
|-1.9
|250,668
|US
|81,331
|+0.6
|489,456
|+1.9
|480,170
|Canada
|8,730
|+2.4
|55,025
|+15.2
|47,780
|Mexico
|21,211
|+0.6
|122,457
|+5.8
|115,762
|North America
|111,334
|+0.7
|667,456
|+3.6
|644,450
|Europe
|33,312
|+9.8
|195,802
|+13.3
|172,877
|China
|52,852
|-23.6
|339,297
|-5.4
|358,509
|Others
|41,777
|+5.2
|263,327
|+7.8
|244,305
|Sales outside Japan
|239,275
|-4.2
|1,465,882
|+3.2
|1,420,141
|Global sales
|275,638
|-5.1
|1,711,690
|+2.4
|1,670,809
Notes:
1) Japan sales are categorized as passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles based on chassis.
2) China sales figures (excluding commercial vehicles) have been retail since January 2015. Year-on-year percentage change excludes commercial vehicles.
3) China sales include Dongfeng-brand passenger vehicles and light commercial vehicles. Due to the transfer of shares, light commercial vehicles sold by Dongfeng Automotive Company (DFAC) have not been included in Nissan’s sales figures from October 2022.
June 2024
- Global sales declined 5.1% from a year earlier.
- Sales including minivehicles in Japan declined 10.8% from a year earlier.
- Sales of registered vehicles in Japan declined 15.9% from a year earlier.
- Minivehicle sales in Japan declined 1.0% from a year earlier.
- Sales outside Japan declined 4.2% from a year earlier.
January–June 2024
- Global sales surpassed year-earlier results by 2.4%.
- Sales including minivehicles in Japan declined 1.9% from a year earlier.
- Sales of registered vehicles in Japan declined 3.7% from a year earlier.
- Minivehicle sales in Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 0.8%.
- Sales outside Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 3.2%.
3. Exports from Japan
|June 2024
(vehicles)
|Year-on-year
change (%)
|Jan. – June 2024
(vehicles)
|Year-on-year
change (%)
|Jan. – June 2023
(vehicles)
|North America
|15,346
|-6.4
|99,750
|+2.6
|97,201
|Europe
|3,438
|-37.4
|27,049
|+4.4
|25,911
|Others
|11,205
|-17.5
|66,370
|-5.8
|70,445
|Total exports from Japan
|29,989
|-15.5
|193,169
|-0.2
|193,557
Notes:
1) Exports are the total of complete built-up and complete knocked-down vehicles (based on data from JAMA).
2) Export regions are based on JAMA geographic divisions. (Mexico is included in “Others.”)
June 2024
- Exports from Japan declined 15.5% from a year earlier.
January–June 2024
- Exports declined 0.2% from a year earlier.
SOURCE: Nissan