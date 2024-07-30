Nissan production, sales, and exports for June and first half of 2024

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. today announced production, sales, and export figures for June 2024 and the first half of 2024 (January to June)

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. today announced production, sales, and export figures for June 2024 and the first half of 2024 (January to June).

1. Production

June 2024

(vehicles) Year-on-year

change (%) Jan. – June 2024

(vehicles) Year-on-year

change (%) Jan. – June 2023

(vehicles) Passenger vehicles 46,474 -16.5 303,102 -0.5 304,668 Commercial vehicles 4,579 -32.0 25,090 -35.2 38,699 Production in Japan 51,053 -18.2 328,192 -4.4 343,367 US 30,353 -27.1 286,553 -4.1 298,683 Mexico 60,471 +0.3 340,358 +12.1 303,627 UK 25,576 -8.7 159,579 +0.6 158,640 China 53,873 -14.8 338,486 -8.1 368,365 Others 25,085 -35.5 160,944 -25.6 216,351 Production outside Japan 195,358 -15.8 1,285,920 -4.4 1,345,666 Global production 246,411 -16.3 1,614,112 -4.4 1,689,033

Notes:

1) “Others” represents the combined total of production in markets including Taiwan, Thailand, South Africa, Brazil, India, Egypt, France, and Argentina (excluding complete knock-down production).

2) China production includes Dongfeng-brand passenger vehicles and light commercial vehicles. Due to the transfer of shares, light commercial vehicles produced by Dongfeng Automotive Company (DFAC) have not been included in Nissan’s production figures from October 2022.



June 2024

Global production declined 16.3% from a year earlier.

Production in Japan declined 18.2% from a year earlier.

Production outside Japan declined 15.8% from a year earlier.

January–June 2024

Global production declined 4.4% from a year earlier.

Production in Japan declined 4.4% from a year earlier.

Production outside Japan declined 4.4% from a year earlier.

2. Sales

June 2024

(vehicles) Year-on-year

change (%) Jan. – June 2024

(vehicles) Year-on-year

change (%) Jan. – June 2023

(vehicles) Passenger vehicles 19,566 -13.5 127,815 -1.2 129,381 Commercial vehicles 2,869 -29.2 19,330 -17.4 23,399 Japan (registration) 22,435 -15.9 147,145 -3.7 152,780 Japan (minivehicles) 13,928 -1.0 98,663 +0.8 97,888 Japan (incl. minivehicles) 36,363 -10.8 245,808 -1.9 250,668 US 81,331 +0.6 489,456 +1.9 480,170 Canada 8,730 +2.4 55,025 +15.2 47,780 Mexico 21,211 +0.6 122,457 +5.8 115,762 North America 111,334 +0.7 667,456 +3.6 644,450 Europe 33,312 +9.8 195,802 +13.3 172,877 China 52,852 -23.6 339,297 -5.4 358,509 Others 41,777 +5.2 263,327 +7.8 244,305 Sales outside Japan 239,275 -4.2 1,465,882 +3.2 1,420,141 Global sales 275,638 -5.1 1,711,690 +2.4 1,670,809

Notes:

1) Japan sales are categorized as passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles based on chassis.

2) China sales figures (excluding commercial vehicles) have been retail since January 2015. Year-on-year percentage change excludes commercial vehicles.

3) China sales include Dongfeng-brand passenger vehicles and light commercial vehicles. Due to the transfer of shares, light commercial vehicles sold by Dongfeng Automotive Company (DFAC) have not been included in Nissan’s sales figures from October 2022.

June 2024

Global sales declined 5.1% from a year earlier.

Sales including minivehicles in Japan declined 10.8% from a year earlier.

- Sales of registered vehicles in Japan declined 15.9% from a year earlier.

- Minivehicle sales in Japan declined 1.0% from a year earlier.

January–June 2024

Global sales surpassed year-earlier results by 2.4%.

Sales including minivehicles in Japan declined 1.9% from a year earlier.

- Sales of registered vehicles in Japan declined 3.7% from a year earlier.

- Minivehicle sales in Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 0.8%.

3. Exports from Japan

June 2024

(vehicles) Year-on-year

change (%) Jan. – June 2024

(vehicles) Year-on-year

change (%) Jan. – June 2023

(vehicles) North America 15,346 -6.4 99,750 +2.6 97,201 Europe 3,438 -37.4 27,049 +4.4 25,911 Others 11,205 -17.5 66,370 -5.8 70,445 Total exports from Japan 29,989 -15.5 193,169 -0.2 193,557

Notes:

1) Exports are the total of complete built-up and complete knocked-down vehicles (based on data from JAMA).

2) Export regions are based on JAMA geographic divisions. (Mexico is included in “Others.”)

June 2024

Exports from Japan declined 15.5% from a year earlier.

January–June 2024

Exports declined 0.2% from a year earlier.

SOURCE: Nissan