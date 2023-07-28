Nissan production, sales and exports for June and first half of 2023

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. today announced production, sales, and export figures for June 2023 and the first half of 2023 (January to June).
1. Production
June 2023
- Global production in June surpassed year-earlier results by 0.1%.
- Production in Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 32.8%.
- Production outside Japan declined 6.1% from a year earlier.
January – June 2023
- Global production in the January-June period surpassed year-earlier results by 5.7%.
- Production in Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 46.9%.
- Production outside Japan declined 1.4% from a year earlier.
2. Sales
June 2023
- Global sales in June surpassed year-earlier results by 3.4%.
- Sales including minivehicles in Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 18.3%.
－ Sales of registered vehicles in Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 34.0%.
－ Minivehicle sales in Japan declined 3.2% from a year earlier.
- Sales outside Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 1.3%.
January – June 2023
- Global sales in the January-June period declined 0.1% from a year earlier.
- Sales including minivehicles in Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 9.7%.
－ Sales of registered vehicles in Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 8.2%.
－ Minivehicle sales in Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 12.0%.
- Sales outside Japan declined 1.6% from a year earlier.
3. Exports from Japan
June 2023
Exports from Japan in June surpassed year-earlier results by 98.6%.
January – June 2023
Exports from Japan in the January-June period surpassed year-earlier results by 92.9%.
SOURCE: Nissan