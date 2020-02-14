Nissan LEAF the only all-electric vehicle to receive dependability award in 2020 J.D. Power Vehicle Dependability Study

Leading consumer advocate J.D. Power recognized the Nissan LEAF and Nissan Frontier with top honors in their 2020 U.S. Vehicle Dependability StudySM (VDS).

The three-year-in-service study surveyed owners about their 2017 model year vehicles, with a lower score reflecting fewer problems per vehicle.

Nissan LEAF ranked as the top performing non-premium vehicle and at the top of the compact car segment with a score of 83 problems experienced per 100 vehicles (PP100). The Nissan LEAF is the first pure electric vehicle to win an overall segment award in the history of the VDS study.

“The Vehicle Dependability Study is a great validation of a vehicle’s true quality because it comes after three years of real world, everyday use, ” said Mark Swenson, vice president, Total Customer Satisfaction, Nissan North America, Inc. “Nissan LEAF also recently won a Kelley Blue Book ‘5 Year Cost to Own Award’ for the third consecutive year among electric vehicles ”

For the second year in a row, Frontier took first place in the midsize pickup segment with a score of 110 PP100. Frontier also was a segment winner in the 2017 J.D. Power Initial Quality Study that measures new-vehicle quality at 90 days of ownership, proving the staying power of Frontier quality.

Nissan Armada ranked second in the Large SUV category just three PP100 behind the winner.

For 2020, Nissan LEAF is available with a choice of two battery options, 40 kWh (LEAF) and 62 kWh (LEAF PLUS), ensuring that there’s a Nissan LEAF to meet the driving needs of a wide range of customers1. Because ownership satisfaction and peace of mind are pivotal for all Nissan LEAF owners, the battery-limited warranty of 8 years/100,000 miles2 (whichever occurs first) is standard for all versions.

The new 2020 Frontier is currently on display at the Chicago Auto Show. It features an all-new, powerful 3.8-liter direct injection V6 engine and all-new 9-speed automatic transmission – both of which will be key elements in the upcoming next-generation Frontier. The 2020 Frontier, the last model year of the current generation, will feature best-in-class horsepower3 and expects to provide improved fuel economy4 and emissions performance when it goes on sale in spring 2020.

SOURCE: Nissan