Nissan LEAF e+ scores maximum five-star rating in Green NCAP

Nissan LEAF e+ has passed the comprehensive Green NCAP assessment securing the maximum five-star rating from the independent testing body.

Established to promote the development of cars that are clean, energy-efficient and kind to the environment, the industry-leading Green NCAP initiative awarded the LEAF e+ a string of exceptional scores across its three testing parameters, reinforcing the model’s extensive sustainability credentials.

Put through its paces in real-world and laboratory tests according to thorough clean air, greenhouse gas and energy efficiency standards, the zero-emission LEAF e+ achieved a perfect rating in the first two assessments.

Underscoring the intelligent design of the fully electric 62kWh powertrain, the LEAF e+ secured 9.9/10 for its impressive energy efficiency performance, with Green NCAP highlighting its innovative e-Pedal with regenerative energy technology.

Marco Fioravanti, Region Vice President, Product Planning, Nissan AMIEO, said: “Since the model’s launch as the first mass-market electric vehicle in 2010, the Nissan LEAF has made sustainable, zero-emission mobility an attainable reality for hundreds of thousands of customers around the world.” Dave Moss, Region Senior Vice President, Research & Development, Nissan AMIEO added: “The maximum five-star rating for the LEAF e+ awarded by Green NCAP is a powerful testament to the quality of the product, and the extensive expertise that Nissan has gained throughout a pioneering decade of innovation in electrification. I want to thank the whole Research & Development team which made this achievement possible.”

As the culmination of 10 years of development for the LEAF, the LEAF e+ offers customers a comprehensive blend of efficient electric power and intelligent driver assistance technologies.

The model’s 62kWh powertrain yields up to 385km of range under the WLTP combined cycle, while the innovative e-Pedal allows drivers to accelerate, decelerate and stop using one pedal – maximising efficiency on the move.

Customers can enhance energy efficiency further with the model’s B Mode and ECO Mode functionalities, combining to maximise regenerative braking, optimise power output and conserve energy – providing confidence and reassurance on longer journeys.

