Nissan Leaf adds to its trophy haul by winning ‘Electric Car of the Year’ at the Company Car Today CCT100 2019 Awards

The pure electric new Nissan LEAF has started 2019 with the addition of another award to its ever-growing trophy cabinet, winning the Electric Car Of The Year category in the Company Car Today CCT100 2019 Awards.

The award recognises the Nissan LEAF to be the best all-electric passenger vehicle for business users based on Company Car Today’s extensive, all-encompassing judging criteria, which includes pricing, running costs, emissions, practicality and driver appeal.

Having already racked up a number of worldwide awards since its introduction in 2018, the Nissan LEAF won the accolade after impressing the expert Company Car Today judges with its cutting edge design, improved Whole Life Cost and usability.

On awarding the Nissan LEAF, Paul Barker, Editor, Company Car Today, said: “The LEAF is the number one car driving forward the adoption of electric vehicles by UK businesses, and the new model adds striking styling to go with the increased range, making it possible for more business drivers to deploy pure electric power.

“Residual values for the LEAF have also improved greatly, making the running costs equation an even easier one to justify. The new LEAF is also good to drive, practical and well-equipped, making it just as easy for drivers to make the decision to go for a 0g/km car.”

Iker Lazzari, Fleet Director at Nissan Motor (GB) Ltd, said: “We are exceptionally pleased to collect this award for the new LEAF. It reaffirms the LEAF’s ever-increasing popularity with business users, whether they are solely considering pure electric vehicles or also those with a traditional engine, and is a fantastic way to start what will be another important year for the LEAF and its customers.

“With a new, limited edition flagship model available later this year that offers greater range and usability, the new Nissan LEAF is set to be even more appealing to fleets and company car drivers.”

The Company Car Today Awards centre around the CCT 100 – the magazine’s definitive list of 100 cars to suit any and every fleet requirement. Encompassing 20 different categories, the individual winners were selected from a shortlist of five.

The latest award coincides with the recent announcement of two brand new versions of the new Nissan LEAF 3.ZERO. Due for launch this summer and now available to order, the LEAF 3.ZERO introduces a new 8-inch infotainment screen enabling additional connectivity services such as door-to-door navigation, while the new LEAF e+ 3.ZERO Limited Edition uses a larger, 62 kWh battery to deliver an increased power output of 160 kW (217 PS) and a longer driving range expected to be up to 239 miles**.

The new LEAF is the icon of Nissan’s Intelligent Mobility strategy; featuring driving assistance technologies such as ProPILOT and ProPILOT Park, and the unique e-Pedal which allows drivers to start, accelerate and decelerate to a complete stop simply through the operation of one pedal.

The Nissan LEAF was the highest selling EV in Europe for 2018, with over 40,000*** cars sold across the continent. The LEAF remains the world’s best-selling electric vehicle, with more than 380,000 units sold globally since the original car launched in 2010.

SOURCE: Nissan