Nissan Group announced total U.S. sales for January 2019 of 100,741 units, a decrease of 19 percent compared to the prior year.

Nissan highlights:

Frontier truck sales rose to 6,062 units, up 3 percent.

NV commercial van sales increased 24 percent to 1,263 units.

Nissan LEAF all-electric vehicle sales increased to 717 units, up 378 percent.

SOURCE: Nissan