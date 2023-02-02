Nissan Futures showcases innovations in sustainable mobility

Max-Out all-electric convertible makes physical debut at month-long event

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. will hold Nissan Futures, an event showcasing how Nissan is shaping the future of sustainable mobility and innovative design, at its Global Headquarters Gallery from Feb. 4 to Mar. 1.

As part of the event launch, Nissan today unveiled a physical concept model of its Max-Out EV convertible. The model was previously shown in virtual form as part of the Nissan Ambition 2030 vision announced in November 2021 under the Nissan Futures banner. The Max-Out—which will be on display for the duration of the event—embodies Nissan’s ambition to support greater access to both sustainable and innovative mobility.

Nissan Futures will feature interactive customer events, panel discussions with experts, and various displays, all aimed to exhibit its innovations in electrification, vehicle intelligence, power management, vehicle battery reuse, and more. The events and panel discussions will also be available to attend virtually.

Event display and content information is available on the Nissan global corporate website and will be showcased on its YouTube and LinkedIn channels. Entry to the Nissan Global Headquarters Gallery and participation in the planned events (physically or virtually) will be free of charge.

Max-Out concept

Created on the fundamental concept of being one with the car, the Nissan Max-Out two-seater convertible is designed to provide a liberating sense of openness while offering an enhanced, dynamic driving experience. The Max-Out displays Nissan’s innovation to develop a diverse range of advanced and striking vehicles, with a clear vision of how they can benefit both individuals and society.

Expert panel discussions on V2X and battery reuse

Guests can gain an understanding of the company’s decade-long initiatives in Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) and battery reuse through two panel discussions on Feb. 21 with experts from Nissan and its partners. These panels will explore how Nissan has been leading the industry through its work with partners to prepare for the various challenges and opportunities the coming large-scale transition to electric mobility will bring.

Talk 4 Futures weekly panel discussions

Nissan works to engage stakeholders who can provide diverse new perspectives on themes such as sustainability, economy, innovation, and culture. Through Talk 4 Futures, Nissan aims to engage in open dialogue with people of influence—including experts and Gen Z consumers—weekly on Saturdays from 13:30 (JST) at its Global Headquarters Gallery.

Through public events such as Nissan Futures, Nissan continues to create opportunities for two-way dialogue that will enable the company to better understand individual and societal needs and drive towards a cleaner, safer and more inclusive world.

SOURCE: Nissan