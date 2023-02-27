Nissan further accelerates electrification strategy

Through Nissan Ambition 2030, its long-term vision announced in 2021, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. aims to expand the possibilities of mobility and society by providing experiences that inspire confidence and excitement, and enable closer connections between people and broader society

Through Nissan Ambition 2030, its long-term vision announced in 2021, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. aims to expand the possibilities of mobility and society by providing experiences that inspire confidence and excitement, and enable closer connections between people and broader society. In line with business progress under the vision, Nissan announces new initiatives related to its electrification strategy.

Through these efforts, Nissan will further promote the democratization of EVs and e-POWER models to meet the needs of individual markets, improve the competitiveness of development and manufacturing globally, and further accelerate the electrification strategy to achieve Nissan Ambition 2030.

Accelerating electrified models to meet diverse and growing customer needs

As part of Nissan Ambition 2030, Nissan announced its plan to 23 electrified vehicles, including 15 EVs, by 2030. In response to changes in customer needs and the business environment, Nissan has revised its plan to further accelerate electrification.

Nissan will increase the number of models to meet the growing needs of customers for exciting and diverse electrified vehicles, introducing 27 new electrified models, including 19 new EVs, by fiscal year 2030. As a result, the electrification mix across the Nissan and INFINITI brands by 2030 is projected to increase to more than 55% globally, up from the previous forecast of 50%.

Increase in sales volume percentages for electrified vehicles in 2026

In line with the progress of electrified vehicle penetration, Nissan’s latest forecast for its sales mix of electrified vehicles sold in major markets in fiscal year 2026 is expected:

Europe: 98% (up from 75%*)

Japan: 58% (up from 55%*)

China: 35% (from 40%*)

United States: 40%* (EV only; by fiscal year 2030)

This will increase the global sales mix of electrified vehicles from the planned 40 percent when the vision was announced to more than 44 percent by fiscal year 2026. To address rapid market changes in China, in 2024 Nissan plans to launch an EV designed specifically for the market. In Europe, Nissan will continue its robust electrification plans and will also explore stronger collaboration with the Alliance.

Enhanced engagement with increased customer value creation

Nissan intends to further enhance customer experience through personalized services for a long term engagement. Nissan will boost its Connected Car Service strategy from enriched on-board content to enabling on-demand functions to cater to diversifying customer needs. The company aims to achieve this through Software Defined Vehicles and is already demonstrated by e-architecture currently installed in Nissan Ariya and will be available in more models in the coming years.

*Figures from the Nissan Ambition 2030 announcement of November 2021; no change to U.S. figures

