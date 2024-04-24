Nissan expands availability of next-generation NissanConnect Services

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. has expanded the availability of its next-generation NissanConnect services into Europe

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. has expanded the availability of its next-generation NissanConnect services into Europe. Buyers of the refreshed Nissan Qashqai in Europe, can now experience an even more seamless and personalized experience, through the integration of services such as Google built-in*.

Connecting customer’s digital life with their vehicle

The next-generation system features Google built-in*, allowing drivers to utilize Google Maps and, once signed-in with a personal Google Account, access their favorite locations and points of interest.

This reduces the dependence on a mobile phone and cellular phone network. Over the air updates ensure the map information is always current. Google Assistant allows the driver to use their voice for hands-free help on the go. With Google Assistant, drivers can adjust functions such as the air conditioning and set navigation with more natural language and voice control.

The new generation of NissanConnect Services, provides drivers access to an ecosystem of apps that are available for download on Google Play*, allowing them to conveniently listen to their favorite music, podcasts, audiobooks, and more directly from their vehicle.

Enhanced interface and improved operability

Users can conveniently share connected features such as destination settings and remote air conditioning control through the app to their family’s account. In addition, an updated user-interface design enables more intuitive operation and information recognition, reducing stress while driving.

The system also offers a range of functions to support customers ownership. If they forget to close a window, or accidently leave a door open, the app will notify them of the vehicle status via a push notification.

Supporting maintenance and other vehicle management, the NissanConnect Services app can notify owners of parts replacement and allow them to conveniently schedule service appointments.

Furthermore, for customers with EVs, NissanConnect Services can help identify economical charging times, taking into account remaining battery capacity and off-peak electricity hours.

New experiences and expanded functionality

The vehicle’s onboard communication capabilities allow for the evolution of more personalized features and the addition of new services even after the vehicle is purchased.

Compared to the previous generation NissanConnect, the number of vehicle functions that can be controlled via the next-generation NissanConnect Services app has doubled. The system delivers a more personalized experience targeted at enhancing owner’s lifestyle inside and outside, of their cars.

Yukio Ito, Corporate vice president, in charge of Global Customer Experience and Connected Car Services, said, “Nissan’s connected services have offered innovative ways to maximize the value of the car, since telematics services started over 20 years ago. In line with our user-centered approach, Nissan is accelerating the provision of services that enrich our customers’ daily lives, ensuring they are connected, even when they aren’t in their vehicles.”

The expansion of updated NissanConnect Services into Europe this month, follows the successful launch of the next-generation NissanConnect Services in North America, on the updated 2024 Rogue in January this year. Further expansion to additional regions and models will be announced in due course.

*The features NissanConnect Services and remote functions may vary depending on the model.

*Google, Google Play, Google Maps, and other marks are trademarks of Google LLC.

SOURCE: Nissan