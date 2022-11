Nissan has formally completed the sale of its Russian legal entity to NAMI, the Central Research and Development Automobile and Engine Institute

Nissan has formally completed the sale of its Russian legal entity to NAMI, the Central Research and Development Automobile and Engine Institute.

As previously announced, the sale includes all Nissan operations in Russia under the Nissan Manufacturing Russia LLC (NMGR) legal entity to NAMI for future passenger vehicle projects. This covers Nissan’s manufacturing and R&D facilities in St. Petersburg, and Sales & Marketing centre in Moscow.

SOURCE: Nissan