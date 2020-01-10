Nissan commits to two more electrified models in Singapore for 2020

Nissan and Tan Chong Motor Sales, the exclusive distributor of Nissan passenger and light commercial vehicles in Singapore, have announced the introduction of two more e-POWER models to Singapore within 2020. The announcement made today at the Singapore Motorshow 2020 is the next step towards a 100% lineup of electrified passenger vehicles in the country by 2022.

Singapore customers have positively welcomed Nissan’s electrified vehicles – the Nissan LEAF and Serena e-POWER – in 2019, which now form a significant part of the company’s passenger vehicle sales in the country.

Nissan’s electrification strategy includes pure electric models (EVs) and e-POWER powertrains. e-POWER is Nissan’s proprietary technology that delivers the EV driving experience but without the need for plug-in charging. Unlike conventional hybrids, the petrol engine in an e-POWER model is only used to charge the battery. The result is instant, smooth acceleration and greater fuel efficiency. e-POWER models also feature Nissan’s One-Pedal Drive technology, increasing convenience by allowing drivers to come to a full stop using only one pedal.

“Singapore being the first market in the region to receive e-POWER models is testament to the country’s leading position in adopting new technologies. Through expanding the availability of electrified vehicles, Nissan is transforming the way we drive and live; with the ultimate goal of creating a zero-emission society while fulfilling the continued need for personal transport,” says Ms. Ayako Nakamura, vice president of independent markets management, Nissan Asia & Oceania.

Mr Glenn Tan, deputy chairman and managing director of Tan Chong International Limited shared, “Both the Nissan LEAF and Serena e-POWER have been very well received since their launch in 2019. As we push forward with our electrification strategy it is important to also showcase how Nissan’s latest technologies can be integrated into the lifestyles of our customers. Hence, I am pleased to announce our collaboration with tokidoki, which will help build the Nissan brand in Singapore. With it, we are making driving more personal and more exhilarating for our customers.”

Please click here to view the full press release.

SOURCE: Nissan