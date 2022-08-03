Nissan commits to sustainability as core to achieving long-term Ambition 2030 vision

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd., aiming for a cleaner, safer and more inclusive world, is reinforcing a commitment to sustainability at the core of its business and as an enabler toward delivery of its long-term vision, Nissan Ambition 2030

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd., aiming for a cleaner, safer and more inclusive world, is reinforcing a commitment to sustainability at the core of its business and as an enabler toward delivery of its long-term vision, Nissan Ambition 2030. In its newly published Nissan Sustainability Report 2022, the company has summarized its strategy and action to meet environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals.

In the report, Nissan disclosed a materiality matrix in which it has assessed Nissan’s greatest value and impact on society and the environment and also how they impact the company. Joji Tagawa, chief sustainability officer, said: “Nissan is determined to be a truly sustainable company, which is central to the trust placed in us by all stakeholders. Our progress and achievements from the past year emphasize how sustainability lies at the heart of our purpose-led growth strategy, and how long-term value creation is driven at the intersection of innovation and sustainability. We will further strengthen our efforts to address the key issues we have identified.”

Tagawa reaffirmed plans to achieve carbon neutrality through initiatives where Nissan can deliver the most value, such as reducing exhaust emissions from its products and offering electrified versions of all new models by the early 2030s. The company will progress with battery and vehicle technologies while expanding initiatives like 4R and Blue Switch to enhance the EV ecosystem. Other initiatives include developing technologies to enhance vehicle safety, making these technologies accessible to more customers and providing inclusive mobility solutions aimed to provide everyone with access to safe and reliable mobility.

Nissan’s ESG priorities include decreasing its carbon footprint through the whole value chain, with Nissan becoming the first Japanese automaker to join the Race to Zero global campaign backed by the United Nations. By partnering with various sectors, communities and governments, Nissan aims to expand the use of renewable energy to reduce emissions and empower societies with safe energy management solutions.

To support these actions, Nissan also announced that it is launching a sustainable finance framework to enable fundraising efforts focused on environmentally friendly product development, technologies, and new mobility services.

Fundamental to the company’s sustainability initiatives and Ambition 2030 is respect for human rights as the foundation of its corporate culture. Nissan will strengthen efforts to ensure employees and partners can maximize their abilities in a diverse and inclusive workplace.

To address wider societal and future trends, today Nissan will convene a panel of ESG experts at its Global Headquarters in Yokohama to discuss the critical importance of sustainability, of gathering ideas to combat climate change and how collaborative partnerships can address these pressing issues. The panel discussion, Nissan Sustainability Seminar 2022, will be viewable online in English and Japanese.

SOURCE: Nissan