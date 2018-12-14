Nissan builds on its commitment to the continent and African motoring in 2018

2018 has been a fantastic year for Nissan in Africa. After recording a leading 32.8% market share in Ghana, Nissan signed a memorandum of understanding with the Ghanaian government to study how to unlock the full potential of the country’s automotive sector.

“Nissan is the most popular auto brand in Ghana because the quality of our products and services has won the trust of our customers,” said Jim Dando, Nissan Group of Africa head of sales and operations.

“We want to build on our leadership by supporting the government to create the environment for a successful automotive manufacturing industry in the country. Building vehicles in Ghana will enable us to further improve the products and services we offer to our customers here and will have significant, long-term benefits for the economy in terms of jobs and growth.”

Nissan was the first mover in Nigeria too, when it set up an assembly plant in 2013.

The signing of the MoU was followed by the announcement of three regional hubs; West Africa, East Africa and Central Africa, with their own regional general managers.

“We are committed to Africa,” said Dando, “and this commitment is underpinned by the deep realisation that you cannot have one solution for an entire continent of 54 different countries, but rather need to get as close as possible to your customers and your distributors.

“Positioning our offices in Accra, Ghana, and Nairobi, Kenya, for West and East Africa underpins exactly that philosophy, bolstered by the appointment of senior, autonomous, managers to run these operations blending the best of local with Nissan’s global benchmark intelligent mobility solutions.

“Customers are at the heart of our business. We need to serve their needs, not impose products upon them.”

Part of this includes the roll out and expansion of the Nissan Retail Concept providing a stress-free seamless retail experience for customers from the moment the vehicle is bought throughout the lifespan of ownership thereafter.

Dando said Nissan customers throughout Africa would have much to look forward to in 2019, especially the launch of the new Navara, purpose built for African conditions and complete with Nissan’s legendary after sales service and attention to detail.

“One of the biggest challenges in Africa is the spectre of grey imports of vehicles which aren’t made for our conditions – disappointing the driver both in terms of performance and the expected lifespan of the vehicle. We pride ourselves on guaranteeing both: driver and owner satisfaction.”

Part of this initiative includes the further roll out of the much loved and reintroduced Datsun brand, offering first time African buyers a fantastic opportunity to buy a brand-new purpose-built vehicle that meets their needs.

“We have been very grateful for the positive customer feedback we have received,” Dando said, “and we intend building on this throughout or African operations.”

Nissan Intelligent Choice, the company’s new approved used car programme, will be launched this year to add to customers’ peace of mind whether they’re buying new or used Nissan vehicles.

Nissan already offers industry-leading warranties and service plans for its vehicles with Nissan Assured, and Nissan Intelligent Choice will build on the success of the company’s customer-centric offerings.

SOURCE: Nissan