Nissan begins deliveries of new extended-range e-NV200

Made in Barcelona, Nissan’s upgraded e-NV200 is now being shipped to customers, with demand at record levels for the 100% electric van.

Built for global markets in Nissan’s Barcelona plant, the upgraded model goes farther than ever on a single charge thanks to a new 40kWh battery, combining the features of the award-winning Nissan NV200 van with the world’s best-selling all-electric vehicle in history, the Nissan LEAF.

Deliveries to customers have now begun, with more than 4,600 orders taken since sales began in January. This reflects the record demand Nissan is also experiencing for the new Nissan LEAF.

The new generation van will further support efforts to cut the level of emissions in city centers by making 100% electric last mile deliveries achievable for businesses and professional drivers everywhere.

“Zero emission mobility is the future for urban logistics, as well as turning the last mile of delivery into a clean and efficient means of transport,” says Gareth Dunsmore, Electric Vehicle director, Nissan Europe. “The e-NV200 and its significantly increased range will play a key role in achieving this.”

Read the complete release here.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.