Nissan Ariya with ProPilot Assist receives ‘Very Good’ rating in the Assisted Drive test 2023 by Euro NCAP

Nissan Ariya with ProPilot Assist achieves gratifying results in Advanced Driver Assistance Technology, scoring 86% in safety backup

The Nissan Ariya with ProPilot Assist has clinched an impressive ‘Very Good’ rating from the prestigious National Car Assessment Program (NCAP) in Europe. This strong performance reflects Nissan’s commitment to providing customer peace of mind combined with intuitive usage.

NCAP’s evaluation process tested the ProPilot Assist system’s ability to provide drivers with a seamless and secure driving experience. Through a series of exercises which assessed the key functions of Nissan ProPilot Assist technology, including lane-keeping assistance, adaptive cruise control, and emergency braking, the Nissan Ariya with ProPilot Assist system demonstrated outstanding performance, exceeding NCAP’s stringent requirements and achieving a score of 86% in safety backup and 77% in assistance competence.

The ‘Very Good’ rating signifies that the ProPilot Assist system in the Nissan Ariya is at the upper end of the performance spectrum within the automotive industry. With this achievement, the ProPilot Assist technology on Nissan’s Ariya electric crossover solidifies its position as a frontrunner in the rapidly evolving field of driver assist technology.

Under the Assistance Competence category, maximum points were awarded to ProPilot Assist on the Ariya for consumer information, system status indication and driving collaboration, while it achieved 22.2 out of a possible 25 for adapting the vehicle speed in different conditions.

Maximum points were also scored in the Safety Backup category where the system will inform the driver of a blockage on a sensor or camera in different circumstances. Of a possible 25 points, 20 were awarded for how the Ariya with ProPilot Assist responds after a prolonged lack of driver intervention. And 41.3 of a possible 50 points were awarded for collision avoidance when the system is active.

The ProPilot Assist system in the Nissan Ariya seamlessly integrates cutting-edge technologies, such as advanced sensors, cameras, and artificial intelligence algorithms, to deliver a comprehensive suite of driver assistance features. Whether it’s cruising on the highway, navigating congested traffic, or helping drivers to navigate a tight parking space, ProPilot Assist empowers drivers with confidence and peace of mind.

