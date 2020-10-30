Nissan Ariya is touching ground in Europe

A few early production units of Nissan Ariya, our recently unveiled all-electric coupé crossover, just landed in Europe to increase the excitement and interest of customers in the region.

“It is with great pleasure we see the Ariya prototypes arriving in Europe. These versions will be used as show cars and some are also destined for testing purposes at Nissan grounds,” said Helen Perry, Chief Marketing Manager of Electric Passenger Cars, Nissan Europe.

“We can see how beautiful this car looks and we really can’t wait to share more details in the upcoming months” Perry added.

With 5 versions of Ariya for Europe, the all-electric coupé crossover will perfectly fit the needs of the European customer. The Nissan Ariya will be available in the second half of 2021.

SOURCE: Nissan