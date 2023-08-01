Nissan ARIYA and TITAN lead their segments as ‘Most Appealing’ models in J.D. Power 2023 U.S. APEAL Study

All-new, all-electric ARIYA receives first J.D. Power award

Nissan’s commitment to offering thrilling vehicles that delight owners has been recognized with awards for both Nissan ARIYA and TITAN in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study.

Nissan ARIYA tied for highest driver satisfaction in the compact SUV category – the all-electric model’s first J.D. Power award win. Nissan TITAN was recognized for delivering the best driver experience among large light duty pickups.

The J.D. Power APEAL Study examines new vehicle owners’ assessments of their experiences with their vehicle after 90 days of ownership, tracking ratings of more than 37 attributes across 10 categories including the vehicle’s powertrain, infotainment system, driving comfort and more.

ARIYA is Nissan’s first all-electric crossover and offers seamless and purposeful technology that elevates ARIYA’s driving capabilities, with available ProPILOT Assist 2.01 advanced driver assistance technology. An EPA-estimated driving range of up to 304 miles2 (Venture+ model) caters to a variety of drivers’ needs, from daily commuting to road trips. Available e-4ORCE all-wheel drive uses twin electric motors to help enhance driver confidence and comfort on almost all road surfaces.

The Nissan TITAN checks the boxes for all the core values in any truck: power, capability, technology, bold style and innovation. Powered by Nissan’s 5.6-liter Endurance® V8 gasoline engine, TITAN has best-in-class standard V8 horsepower3, with 400 horsepower and 413 lb-ft of torque (premium fuel required). TITAN provides full-size truck capability with an available maximum towing capacity of 9,323 pounds and maximum payload capacity of 1,697 pounds when properly equipped4.

1ProPILOT Assist 2.0 cannot prevent collisions. It is the driver’s responsibility to be in control of the vehicle and monitor traffic conditions at all times. Hands-off driving is possible when driving in a single lane, on the condition that the driver remains attentive on the road ahead and is prepared to immediately take manual control of the steering wheel when conditions of the road, traffic, and vehicle require it. System operates only when lane markings are detected. Does not function in all weather, traffic and road conditions. System has limited control capability and the driver may need to steer, brake or accelerate at any time to maintain safety. See Owner’s Manual for safety information.

2EPA range for 2023 ARIYA Venture+ up to 304 miles. Actual range may vary based on driving conditions.

3Ward’s Segmentation (excluding EVs). 2023 TITAN vs. latest in-market Large Pickup Segment competitors. Horsepower figures based on Premium Fuel Only. Base models compared. Based on manufacturer websites.

4Towing capacity varies by configuration. See Nissan Towing Guide and Owner’s Manual for additional information.

SOURCE: Nissan