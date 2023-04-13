Nissan appoints new Vice President to lead Americas Purchasing Organization

Nissan has named Andrew Wareing as vice president, Purchasing, Americas.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Nissan has named Andrew Wareing as vice president, Purchasing, Americas.

In this role, Wareing will oversee all purchasing activities for Nissan’s operations in the Americas, including vehicle assembly and engine manufacturing plants in the U.S., Mexico, and South America. He will also oversee supplier quality assurance, purchasing project management and supplier relations. Wareing will also serve as the North American regional purchasing head for the Alliance Purchasing Organization.

Currently regional vice president, Purchasing, for Nissan in the Africa, Middle East, India, Europe and Oceana (AMIEO) region, Wareing has progressed through the organization, holding various leadership positions. He started his career 24 years ago as a buyer with the company at the Nissan Motor Manufacturing plant in Sunderland, United Kingdom.

Wareing will begin his role on May 1.

SOURCE: Nissan