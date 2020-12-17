Nissan announces senior management changes in ASEAN

Nissan today announces senior management changes in ASEAN. These changes follow the recently announced regional alignment as the company takes another step in the Nissan NEXT midterm plan to streamline operations, and achieve sustainable growth, financial stability and profitability.

Isao Sekiguchi has been appointed Regional Vice President, Marketing and Sales, ASEAN. Sekiguchi reports to Yukio Ito, Corporate Vice President, Marketing and Sales, Japan-ASEAN, effective since December 1, 2020.

In his new role, Sekiguchi oversees business performance and brand development of the Japanese automotive company across 18 markets in ASEAN. He is responsible for leading teams across various functions, including marketing, sales, aftersales, network development, legal and government affairs.

Sekiguchi has more than 20 years of experience in the automotive sector. He currently serves as President Director for Nissan Motor Indonesia. Sekiguchi joined Nissan in 2014 as managing director for Nissan North Africa and Egypt. Prior to Nissan, he worked with a major Japanese trading house, Sumitomo Corporation, with experience in leading and managing automotive companies based in US, Germany, and Slovakia.

Sekiguchi holds a masters degree in business administration from Darden Business School, University of Virginia, and bachelor in international relations from University of Tsukuba.

Yutaka Sanada, former regional senior vice president and head of Asia & Oceania (A&O) operations, will be promoted to Corporate Vice President Corporate Strategy, Special Projects. He will report to Hideaki Watanabe, Senior Vice President Corporate Strategy, New Mobility, Corporate Governance, Corporate Management, Board of Directors Office.

Sanada joined Nissan in 1991 and since held various roles of increasing responsibility across multiple functions, including logistics, sales and marketing, production and supply chain management; and various business units, including the Alliance and Nissan Motorsports (NISMO).

Sanada holds a degree in economic science from Keio University and a business degree from London Business School.

“Sanada has been instrumental in strengthening the Asia & Oceania region and in driving a focused strategy. He has created a strong, customer-focused organization that makes us well-positioned to tap into new opportunities. In his new role, Sanada’s deep understanding of the business will further support the execution of the Nissan NEXT transformation plan,” said Ashwani Gupta, Chief Operating Officer, Nissan.

Yukio Ito, currently corporate vice president, Japan business, has been appointed as Corporate Vice President Marketing and Sales for the Japan-ASEAN region. He will report to Asako Hoshino, Executive Vice President Brand Champion, Global Marketing and Sales, Global Customer Experience, MC Chairperson for Japan-ASEAN.

Both appointments are effective January 1, 2021.

The appointments are part of the realignment in which Nissan is moving from seven to four regions: Japan-ASEAN, China, Americas and AMIEO (Africa, Middle East, India, Europe & Oceania). The new setup enables the Japanese automaker to bring the latest technologies consistently and faster to customers all over the world.

SOURCE: Nissan