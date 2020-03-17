Nissan announces senior leadership change for North America

Nissan is announcing a change to its senior leadership team for the North American region as the company moves forward with revealing 10 new products over 20 months to refresh its U.S. vehicle lineup and accelerate efforts to deliver sustainable business performance.

Steve Marsh is appointed senior vice president, Manufacturing, Supply Chain Management and Purchasing, Nissan North America, Inc. In this role, Marsh will be responsible for managing all facets of Nissan’s manufacturing operations in the U.S. and Mexico, including all supply chain and purchasing operations.

“Steve’s expansive global knowledge and strong leadership skills will help move our manufacturing operations forward during a transformative period for the region,” said José Luis Valls, president and chairman, Nissan North America.

With more than 30 years with Nissan, Marsh has held global roles of increasing responsibility in manufacturing including vice president, Manufacturing, Canton Vehicle Assembly Plant, Nissan North America, and most recently as vice president, Nissan Motor Manufacturing UK (NMUK).

Due to evolving impact of COVID-19, Marsh’s effective date is tentative. In the interim, Chris Reed, senior vice president, Research and Development (R&D), Nissan Technical Center North America, will continue to oversee manufacturing operations in addition to his current R&D responsibilities.

SOURCE: Nissan