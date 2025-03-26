Nissan Americas announces senior management changes

Nissan has appointed Lesley Ma as vice president, Information Technology, Nissan Americas

Nissan has appointed Lesley Ma as vice president, Information Technology, Nissan Americas. Her appointment is effective April 7.

Ma replaces William Orange, who is retiring from Nissan after more than a decade with the company.

“William has been integral to our regional and global information technology leadership team. We are grateful for his dedication and contributions to Nissan and wish him well in his next chapter,” said Mark Kaczynski, regional senior vice president, Finance & Information Technology, Nissan Americas.

Before her role with Nissan, Lesley Ma was vice president and chief technology officer at NSF International, a global certification and testing organization serving clients in over 140 countries to protect health and the environment. She served for over a decade working for General Motors as the global chief information officer of Cadillac and as the company’s chief information officer in Asia. Ma has led global strategic initiatives, business transformation, digital innovation and large-scale program implementations across various functions, including Sales & Marketing, Purchasing, Supply Chain and Infrastructure.

“I am confident that Lesley will continue to transform the IS/IT function in the Americas region and that her leadership will bring positive results and drive our future success,” said Kaczynski.

