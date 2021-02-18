Nissan: All-new Qashqai makes European debut

Nissan today unveiled the all-new Nissan Qashqai compact crossover SUV for the European market, set to go on sale this summer.

Marking the third generation since debuting in 2007, the all-new Qashqai once again aims to set a new standard in the segment it pioneered. The Qashqai reinvents itself, from the inside out, for today’s customers looking for striking attraction, comfort, refinement, efficiency and the latest in convenient and intuitive technology.

As a top-selling vehicle for Nissan in the European market, the Qashqai is the latest to be introduced under the Nissan NEXT transformation plan, which prioritizes sustainable growth and profitability across the company’s global operations.



Striking, elegant exterior design

The all-new Qashqai features a more toned, sharp and modern style, while still maintaining its unmistakable character. In its details, the styling reflects Nissan’s global design language, notably the V-Motion grille, “floating roof” and use of precise, taut lines that generate simple, bold surfaces and muscular volumes.

The Qashqai’s enhanced body stance is more purposeful, with prominent shoulder lines, an extended wheelbase and imposing available 20-inch alloy wheels. The LED headlamps are slimmer and sharper, and features technology that adapts the shape of the beam according to the road conditions and other road-users.

From the side, the Qashqai appears more athletic and dynamic, with a single character line that strikes through the car from the front to the rear. The design of the rear lights creates a 3-D effect when lit for a unique road-going signature.

The all-new Qashqai will be available in 11 body colors, with five two-tone combinations. This allows customers to choose from a total of 16 color variations.

Elevated interior ambience

Connected, comfortable and commanding, the cabin of the all-new Nissan Qashqai sets a new segment standard for an elevated feel and enhanced usability.

“The new Nissan Qashqai is the perfect intersection of expressive design and customer expectation,” said Matthew Weaver, vice president of Nissan Design Europe. “Their needs inform our focus, and our bold statements meet their highest expectations. With this next generation model, we have elevated the Qashqai to a new level in offering a premium yet practical, luxurious yet accessible, and advanced yet usable environment that will set the standard for others to follow.”

The Qashqai’s cabin is designed to create an inviting and relaxing environment. New seat materials and new white ambient lighting allow driver and passengers to enjoy a premium and harmonious experience inside the vehicle. New premium materials, smart features and fine detailing enhance a cabin that delivers cutting-edge design and practicality in every dimension.

“Between the design, engineering and product planning functions, we have worked harder than ever to elevate the ambience for our customers so their drive is comfortable, refined, convenient and provides a feeling of well-being,” said Marco Fioravanti, vice president of product planning at Nissan Automotive Europe. “It’s where our customers, their families and friends will be spending their time with the car and it should be an exceptional experience”

Two available powertrains

The all-new Qashqai features a 12-volt mild hybrid system comprising a 1.3-liter turbo engine and lithium-ion battery. The system enables energy regenerated during deceleration to be used while driving to contribute to both fuel economy and CO 2 emissions reduction.

The all-new Qashqai also brings the first deployment of Nissan’s innovative e‑POWER drive system to Europe, sales of which are scheduled to start following those of the mild hybrid version. To meet the typical needs of European consumers and their daily drive, the e-POWER system has been significantly upgraded for the new Qashqai with the adoption of Nissan’s world-first variable compression ratio petrol engine as the dedicated electricity generating unit. The result is a compact, high-output electrified system that, thanks also to the high combustion efficiency of the engine, delivers more efficiency.

Sales will start with the mild-hybrid version, while the e-POWER version will follow later.

Advanced new platform

The all-new Qashqai is the first model in Europe to use the Alliance CMF-C platform, which represents a state-of-the-art automotive structure and technology architecture.

In terms of construction, the body-in-white makes use of more lightweight material, advanced stamping processes and welding techniques to increase strength and reduce weight. For the first time, the rear hatchback door is now made of a composite material, which saves 2.6 kilograms. This and additional advanced manufacturing techniques result in weight savings of 60 kilograms and a 41% increase in structural rigidity when compared to the out-going model. This translates to refinement, ride comfort and driving response from a higher segment, plus exceptional security in the event of an accident. All this added to the benefits to the car’s overall efficiency.

With the new CMF-C platform, the all-new Qashqai has an updated Macpherson strut set-up at the front and at the rear. The rear suspension features a torsion beam equipped for two-wheel drive models and a multi-link configuration for all-wheel drive models with 20-inch wheels.

Power steering has also been enhanced, offering improved response and initial steering range from driver input.



Connected technology

The all-new Qashqai offers an advanced infotainment system with an impressive portfolio of connected services including effortless integration of smartphones, in-car WiFi for up to seven devices and NissanConnect Services, which is a dedicated app to control and monitor the vehicle.

A new high-definition, fully electronic 12.3-inch TFT multi-information screen offers a choice of configurable layouts to display navigation, entertainment, traffic or vehicle information, controlled from a new tactile dial switch on the steering wheel. The TFT’s digital background has a Japanese Kiriko cut glass motif – a nod to Nissan’s Japanese DNA.

A new 10.8-inch Head-Up Display (HUD) projects key navigation, driver assistance and road information onto the windscreen within the driver’s line of vision, allowing drivers to maintain their focus on the road for more comfort and confidence at the wheel.

The high resolution 9-inch NissanConnect display screen features navigation, entertainment and vehicle settings, and is compatible with both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa home-to-car skills are also supported.

Enhanced safety

The all-new Qashqai is equipped with an array of safety features and tech that offer driver support in a wider array of circumstances.

Newly offered on the Qashqai, ProPILOT with Navi-link helps to reduce fatigue and stress while driving by assisting with acceleration and braking within a single lane on a highway. The system features the same intuitive controls as ProPILOT, and uses navigation data to smoothly assist with driving, especially with sharp cornering and off-ramp exiting.

SOURCE: Nissan