Nio Inc. reports unaudited second quarter 2024 financial results

Nio Inc. (“Nio” or the “Company”), a pioneer and a leading company in the global smart electric vehicle market, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Deliveries in July and August 2024

Power Up Counties Plan

Share Issuance for Share Incentive Plans

“In the second quarter of 2024, Nio achieved a record-breaking delivery of 57,373 premium smart electric vehicles, securing over 40% of the market share in the battery electric vehicle segment priced above RMB 300,000 in China,” said William Bin Li, founder, chairman and chief executive officer of Nio, “Nio’s core competitive advantages in technology, product, service and community are earning increasing recognition from users, driving the continued strong vehicle sales performance. In July and August 2024, NIO delivered 20,498 and 20,176 vehicles, respectively. The total delivery volume for the third quarter is expected to set another record, further solidifying and expanding market share.”

“At the AI-themed Nio IN 2024, we unveiled major technological breakthroughs across multiple domains, including the in-house developed intelligent driving chip, full-domain vehicle operating system, smart system and intelligent driving. Through sustained and dedicated investment in technological research and development, Nio has positioned itself at the forefront of product and technological innovation, while achieving long-term cost competitiveness. Additionally, on September 1, 105 ONVO brand stores opened simultaneously. The brand’s inaugural model, L60 has commenced its initial presentations and is expected to be officially launched and begin deliveries within this month. L60 has been widely embraced by the market since its debut and we expect the new brand to secure a strong position for us in the mass market,” added William Bin Li.