Nio Inc. provides October 2024 delivery update

20,976 vehicles were delivered in October 2024, increasing by 30.5% year-over-year

Nio Inc. (“Nio” or the “Company”), a pioneer and a leading company in the global smart electric vehicle market, today announced its October 2024 delivery results.

The Company delivered 20,976 vehicles in October 2024, representing an increase of 30.5% year-over-year. The deliveries consisted of 16,657 vehicles from the Company’s premium smart electric vehicle brand Nio, and 4,319 vehicles from the Company’s family-oriented smart electric vehicle brand ONVO. Cumulative deliveries reached 619,851 as of October 31, 2024.

In October 2024, the production and delivery of the ONVO L60 have been steadily ramping up. As of October 31, 2024, ONVO operated 166 ONVO Centers and ONVO Spaces across 60 cities, while also providing users with seamless access to 584 NioPower Swap Stations in China. ONVO will continue to expand its sales, service and power networks to serve a growing user base and drive long-term growth.

