NIO Inc. provides November 2021 delivery update

NIO Inc. (“NIO” or the “Company”), a pioneer and a leading company in the premium smart electric vehicle market, today announced its November 2021 delivery results.

NIO delivered 10,878 vehicles in November 2021, representing a solid 105.6% year-over-year growth. The deliveries consisted of 2,683 ES8s, the Company’s six- or seven-seater flagship premium smart electric SUV, 4,713 ES6s, the Company’s five-seater high-performance premium smart electric SUV, and 3,482 EC6s, the Company’s five-seater premium smart electric coupe SUV. NIO has delivered 80,940 vehicles year-to-date in 2021 in total, representing a strong increase of 120.4% year-over-year. As of November 30, 2021, cumulative deliveries of the ES8, ES6 and EC6 reached 156,581 vehicles.

SOURCE: NIO