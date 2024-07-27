Nio IN 2024 successfully held

The world's First 5nm AD Chip, NIO NX9031, has successfully taped out

The AI-themed Nio IN 2024 was successfully held at the Shanghai World Expo Center.

Nio’s Founder, Chairman, and CEO, William Li, along with VPs from Nio’s digital systems, product experience, intelligent driving, smartphone, and smart hardware divisions, unveiled major technological breakthroughs across various areas, including intelligent driving chips, vehicle operating system, smart systems, intelligent driving, and connectivity.

This year’s Nio IN marks the second Nio IN event.

World’s first 5nm AD chip – the NX9031

At Nio IN 2024, Nio announced the successful tape-out of the world’s first 5nm AD chip, the NX9031.

NX9031, the industry’s first high-grade AD chip built using a 5nm automotive-grade process, was independently designed by Nio, including both the chip and its underlying software. Boasting over 50 billion transistors, NX9031 delivers comprehensive capabilities and execution efficiency, with a single Nio-designed chip achieving the performance of four industry-leading chips.

During the Nio IN 2024, Nio officially revealed the complete details of the one-of-a-kind SkyOS, a groundbreaking solution bringing together various fragmented domain operating systems. It serves as the technological foundation for NIO in the era of smart EV and AI, allowing NIO to take care of its user experience throughout the product lifecycle.

As the automotive industry enters the age of AI, smart electric vehicles are evolving into AI-powered intelligent entities that require integrated perception, decision-making, and control execution capabilities. SkyOS, as a full-domain operating system designed for AI, features high bandwidth, low latency, robust computing power, heterogeneous hardware integration, cross-domain fusion, flexible evolution, high reliability, and information security.

SkyOS unifies the management and coordination of all vehicle applications, including vehicle connectivity, control, intelligent driving, digital cockpit, and smartphone applications, creating a truly full-domain intelligent vehicle system in the AI era. The launch of SkyOS and the successful tape-out of the NX9031 chip demonstrate Nio’s establishment of a foundational platform for smart electric vehicle technology, and its long-term commitment to technological innovation.

Banyan 3 – Nio’s first AI-driven smart system

The new Banyan 3 smart system, built on core AI capabilities, was introduced at Nio IN.

Banyan 3, an AI-powered vehicle smart system, brings a new NOMI GPT architecture, accelerating the evolution of NOMI. Nio is pioneering with the introduction of NOMI Agents, a multi-agent framework that levels up the cabin experience from “single, passive function” to “proactive intelligence”.

The Nio SkyOS-C, a full-stack architecture for the smart cabin, and multiple AI models have been integrated into the vehicles, allowing for novel AI-native applications and personalized services and ecosystems. Nio’s digital cockpit connects with its service capabilities, offering unique experiences such as booking a valet or scheduling after-sales services through NOMI.

The AI Intelligent Chassis, built on Nio’s full-stack capabilities, heterogeneous computing, cross-domain fusion, and real-time data sharing, enables exclusive driving experiences such as 4D Smart Suspension that can foresee and respond to road conditions and Rear Comfort Mode, the first driving mode for the second row, providing a superior comfort experience throughout the journey.

The first version of the Banyan 3 smart system is expected to roll out to users by the end of August starting from the Chinese market.

Nio World Model – The world model for assisted and intelligent driving

Nio has unveiled China’s first world model for assisted and intelligent driving, the Nio World Model (NWM), at NIO IN 2024.

The Nio World Model (NWM) is a multivariable autoregressive generative embodied driving model capable of fully understanding data, performing long-term scenario reasoning, and making decisions. It can simulate 216 possible scenarios in 100 milliseconds to find the optimal decision. As a generative model, NWM can use a three-second driving video as a prompt to generate a video of up to 120 seconds. NWM also inherently supports closed-loop simulation testing, having undergone comprehensive testing and validation in complicated interactive scenarios.

Nio also introduced NADArch2.0, a new architecture for its assisted and intelligent driving, incorporating the world model at the algorithm level for end-to-end decision-making directly from raw sensor data, reducing information loss and enhancing prediction accuracy for safer and more human-like driving experiences.

Nio announced that intelligent driving based on NADArch2.0 will be gradually deployed to vehicles in the second half of this year starting from the Chinese market.

The all-new Nio Phone – An AI-powered flagship phone with no ads or third-party apps

The all-new Nio Phone, launched at Nio IN 2024, is now available for sale in China. Prices are set at RMB 6,499 for the Performance Version, RMB 6,899 for the Flagship Version, and RMB 7,499 for the EPedition.

The all-new Nio Phone features SkyUI, adhering to Nio’s principles of “no system ads” and “no pre-installed third-party apps”, significantly enhancing the smart experience. The NOMI GPT on the phone supports over 60 conversational scenarios, including encyclopedia, life knowledge, and historical events. The custom car control key offers direct access to frequently used functions, supporting up to 60 car control functions.

Nio Link, Nio’s connectivity technology, supports seamless phone-car communication and interactions, such as Ultra-Sensing Car Key, Ultra-Sensing Parking, smart car locator, and Sky Window 2.0. The NIO Link Livestream, using vehicle’s exterior and cabin cameras, allows for convenient camera view sharing and livestreaming on the go.

The all-new Nio Phone comes standard with the Gen-3 Snapdragon 8 flagship processor, with up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage. It features a 6.82-inch 2K resolution screen, 510 PPI, and a 120Hz high-refresh-rate screen custom-made by Samsung for Nio.

SOURCE: Nio