Nio brings its 2024 model lineup and full-stack technologies to Auto China

Auto China 2024 (the 18th Beijing International Automotive Exhibition) officially opens

Auto China 2024 (the 18th Beijing International Automotive Exhibition) officially opens. Under the theme“Lead the Change”, the smart electric vehicle company Nio has presented eight 2024 models, including the smart electric executive sedan ET7, which was officially launched at the auto show. In the meantime, over 200 Nio User Volunteers will be at the stand to introduce Nio to more people, collectively communicating the vision of “Blue Sky Coming”.

The 2024 Nio ET7 Executive Edition is a premium sedan for the business community. Catering to the premium executive needs, the model has undergone major upgrades in six aspects, including interior and exterior design, digital cockpit, driving and handling, assisted and intelligent driving, vehicle safety and recharging experience. Starting at RMB 428,000, the ET7 Executive Edition has been available for pre-order, and the delivery will start on April 30 in China.

Nio Full Stack, encompassing Nio’s 12 core technology capabilities, such as power, manufacturing, chip and smart hardware, made its auto show debut. The Nio Power Swap Station 4.0 and 640kW liquid-cooled ultra-fast charger, which will be deployed very soon, are also showcased in the stand.

Once again, Nio has built a Nio House at the auto show. Sitting on a loft floor, Nio Café, Nio Radio and User Exhibit popular among many Nio users will bring visitors a more unique and enjoyable experience. Nio’s original lifestyle brand Nio Life also presents its sustainable collection BLUE SKY LAB as well as new products designed for Auto China 2024. In addition, Nio has invited 12 AI experts to seeds talk, Nio’s knowledge sharing platform, where these big names will share their insights into how AI is driving changes across every industry.

The Auto China 2024 will take place from April 25 to May 4 in Beijing. Nio’s stand is located at E207, China International Exhibition Center (Shunyi).

SOURCE: Nio