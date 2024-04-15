Nio brings a lineup to Auto China 2024

Nio will attend Auto China 2024 with the theme “Lead the Change” and will present its eight 2024 models to the public for the first time

NIO will attend Auto China 2024 (18th Beijing International Automotive Exhibition) with the theme “Lead the Change” and will present its eight 2024 models to the public for the first time. The 2024 ET5 and the 2024 ES7 in China will be debut, while the 2024 ET7, NIO’s smart premium electric executive sedan, will be launched in China at the auto show.

As a premium executive sedan designed for business mobility, the 2024 ET7 comes with upgraded computing power which continues to lead the industry, significant improvements in seat comfort especially in the rear row, and an all-around upgrade in cabin intelligence and smart driving capabilities. The AI-empowered vehicle handling and stability will showcase China’s outstanding capabilities in advanced intelligent manufacturing.

Nio will also display the 12 full-stack technologies including Smart Power, Smart Manufacturing, and Chip & Smart Hardware as well as the Nio Power Swap Station and the 640 kW ultra-fast liquid-cooled charger at the stand.

This time, Nio also brings its Nio House to the site with the iconic Nio Café and an exclusive user area on the second floor to deliver diversified experiences to visitors with more than 300 user volunteers. Nio Life, Nio’s original lifestyle brand, is to display the Blue Sky Lab products made from the residual materials from car manufacturing, putting into practice the vision of Blue Sky Coming. What’s more, 12 guests with technical backgrounds including users from Nio’s AI community will be invited to seeds, Nio’s knowledge-sharing platform, to share their insights into technologies and innovation.

Auto China this year will take place from 25 April to 4 May in Beijing. Nio’s stand will be sitting at E207, China International Exhibition Center (Shunyi).

SOURCE: Nio